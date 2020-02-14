Jenelle Evans says she is "sick,quot; from David Eason's relationship rumors

Jenelle Evans It's making things clear.
On Friday Teenage mother alum spoke with E! News about the state of your relationship with David Eason, noting that the two have not reconciled despite reports that say yes. In his interview, he also shared that he is "fed up,quot; with speculation about his relationship and his lack of privacy.
"No, not right now," he said, confirming that they are not back together. "I only co-raise. No one knows anything and I'm tired of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy, no matter what I do." As for the rumors that live together, Evans, who is the mother of Jace Evans10 Kaiser Griffith, 5 and Ensley Eason, 2, he added: "No, he lives in the North Carolina house we own together. I still have my apartment."
In October 2019, Evans announced that he would divorce Eason after two years of marriage through social networks, where he shared that he had begun to "look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes."
"The children and I have moved away from David," he said. "Nobody gets married waiting for me to finish, but I know what is best for me and my children. Today I have presented documents to start that process. I appreciate the support of all those who have asked me how I am. Me and the children are doing very well. . We need some time to be together. "
Reflecting his statement, a source close to the couple told E! News: "They have no plans to get back together. Jenelle was in North Carolina last month taking some of her things out of her house … There is no real change in the situation of their relationship."
This news came after Evans suffered months of agitation at the expense of Eason when it was revealed that he had killed his family dog in September 2019. In light of the incident, MTV dismissed Evans from Teen mom 2 and the couple temporarily lost custody of their children. She regained custody five weeks later and filed a restraining order against Eason, but withdrew it.
After moving on from Eason, Evans told E! News that his three children are now his top priority. "Yes, they are great," he said. "A handful," and added that he will spend Valentine's day with his children. According to Evans, the day will be discreet. "Today I only go out with all the children," he said of his plans. "Only Jace knows it's Valentine's day."
