Jenelle Evans says she is "sick,quot; from David Eason's relationship rumors

Jenelle Evans It's making things clear.

On Friday Teenage mother alum spoke with E! News about the state of your relationship with David Eason, noting that the two have not reconciled despite reports that say yes. In his interview, he also shared that he is "fed up,quot; with speculation about his relationship and his lack of privacy.

"No, not right now," he said, confirming that they are not back together. "I only co-raise. No one knows anything and I'm tired of everyone trying to guess my life. I have no privacy, no matter what I do." As for the rumors that live together, Evans, who is the mother of Jace Evans10 Kaiser Griffith, 5 and Ensley Eason, 2, he added: "No, he lives in the North Carolina house we own together. I still have my apartment."

In October 2019, Evans announced that he would divorce Eason after two years of marriage through social networks, where he shared that he had begun to "look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes."