Jenelle Evans and David Eason live together again after a separation and restraining order, and have a new pet

Former Teen mom 2 Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason live together once again after their October separation. Evans came to file a restraining order against Eason after she revealed on Halloween that she had left Eason, but it seems that things between them go relatively well after their time of separation.

According to TMZ, Evans and Eason have been living together in their North Carolina home from time to time for several weeks, and are "taking things easy,quot; while trying to repair their relationship. All this happens after Evans confirmed that he will not return to Teen mom 2 and his contract with MTV will expire in April, which will allow him to continue working in other television programs and networks.

Evans implied that he had filed for divorce from Eason in an Instagram post on October 31 when he wrote that she and her children had moved from Eason and that he "presented documents to begin that process."

But, according to North Carolina law, a couple must be separated and separated for at least one year before they can file for divorce. Evans also withdrew his restraining order against Eason on January 13, and the duo has been photographed together in Nashville on two separate occasions in recent weeks.

Experts say Evans has been dividing her time between Nashville and North Carolina after she escaped to Tennessee when she filed her restraining order and claimed to have broken things with Eason. Sources add that Eason also visits Evans regularly in Tennessee.

As fans know, MTV fired Eason in 2018 due to his homophobic comments on Twitter. And then, in the spring of 2019, Eason shot and killed the family dog. This led MTV to fire Evans and CPS to take temporary custody of their children.

But, all that seems to be behind them now. And, Evans and Eason already have a new pet. Both recently published separate videos on the social networks of the same kid. Y, TMZ He reports that the goat lives with the couple at his home in North Carolina.

Neither Jenelle Evans nor David Eason will return to Teenage mother at any time in the future.



