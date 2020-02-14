Jeff Probst gives "Survivor,quot; fans a breakthrough in season 40 "Winners in the war,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

This previous twenty Wednesday Survivor the champions will begin their battle for $ 2 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of reality show, at the special two-hour premiere of season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War. In the first episode, the former champions fight in a classic Survivor He challenges to obtain his first victory of immunity, while also navigating a completely new turn involving fire tokens.

The following are the 20 winners who return competing in Survivor: Winners at War:

Adam Klein (28) "Millennials vs. Gen-X,quot; Winner (2016)

Amber Mariano (40) Winner of "All-Stars,quot; (2004)

Ben Driebergen (36) Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,quot; (2017)

Danni Boatwright (43) Winner of "Guatemala,quot; (2005)

Denise Stapley (48) Winner of "Philippines,quot; (2012)

Ethan Zohn (45) Winner of "Africa,quot; ​​(2001)

Jeremy Collins (41) Second Chance Winner (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36) Winner of "One World,quot; (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald (29) Winner of "Kaôh Rōng,quot; (2016)

Natalie Anderson (33) Winner of "San Juan del Sur,quot; (2014)

Nick Wilson (28) Winner of "David vs. Goliath,quot; (2018)

Parvati Shallow (36) Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites,quot; (2008)

Rob Mariano (43) Winner of "Redemption Island,quot; (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (44) Winner of "Pearl Islands,quot; (2003) and "Heroes vs. Villains,quot; (2010)

Sarah Lacina (34) Winner of "Game Changers,quot; (2017)

Sophie Georgina Clarke (29) Winner of "South Pacific,quot; (2011)

Anthony "Tony,quot; Vlachos (45) Winner of "Cagayan,quot; (2014)

Tyson Apostol (39) Winner of "Blood vs. Water,quot; (2013)

Wendell Holland (35) Winner of "Ghost Island,quot; (2018)

Yul Kwon (44) Winner of "Cook Islands,quot; (2006)

The 40th installment of the innovative series Survivor coincides with its 20th anniversary this Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.