Jeff Probst gives "Survivor,quot; fans a breakthrough in season 40 "Winners in the war,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

This previous twenty Wednesday Survivor the champions will begin their battle for $ 2 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of reality show, at the special two-hour premiere of season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War. In the first episode, the former champions fight in a classic Survivor He challenges to obtain his first victory of immunity, while also navigating a completely new turn involving fire tokens.
The following are the 20 winners who return competing in Survivor: Winners at War:
- Adam Klein (28) "Millennials vs. Gen-X,quot; Winner (2016)
- Amber Mariano (40) Winner of "All-Stars,quot; (2004)
- Ben Driebergen (36) Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,quot; (2017)
- Danni Boatwright (43) Winner of "Guatemala,quot; (2005)
- Denise Stapley (48) Winner of "Philippines,quot; (2012)
- Ethan Zohn (45) Winner of "Africa,quot; (2001)
- Jeremy Collins (41) Second Chance Winner (2015)
- Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36) Winner of "One World,quot; (2012)
- Michele Fitzgerald (29) Winner of "Kaôh Rōng,quot; (2016)
- Natalie Anderson (33) Winner of "San Juan del Sur,quot; (2014)
- Nick Wilson (28) Winner of "David vs. Goliath,quot; (2018)
- Parvati Shallow (36) Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites,quot; (2008)
- Rob Mariano (43) Winner of "Redemption Island,quot; (2011)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (44) Winner of "Pearl Islands,quot; (2003) and "Heroes vs. Villains,quot; (2010)
- Sarah Lacina (34) Winner of "Game Changers,quot; (2017)
- Sophie Georgina Clarke (29) Winner of "South Pacific,quot; (2011)
- Anthony "Tony,quot; Vlachos (45) Winner of "Cagayan,quot; (2014)
- Tyson Apostol (39) Winner of "Blood vs. Water,quot; (2013)
- Wendell Holland (35) Winner of "Ghost Island,quot; (2018)
- Yul Kwon (44) Winner of "Cook Islands,quot; (2006)
The 40th installment of the innovative series Survivor coincides with its 20th anniversary this Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.