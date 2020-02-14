Jayson Tatum scores 39 points to take the Celtics to Clippers in double overtime | NBA News

Jayson Tatum scored a total of 39 points to lead the Boston Celtics beyond the visitors of LA Clippers 141-133 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 39 highest points in the game from the fourth quarter onwards, beating the Boston Celtics beyond the visitors of LA Clippers 141-133 overtime on Thursday night.

Marcus Smart added 31 points and Gordon Hayward scored 21 with 13 rebounds when the Celtics reached the winners of the All-Star break of eight of their last nine games. Tatum shot 14 of 23 with nine rebounds.

Lou Williams had 35 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 28 with 11 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who completed a 1-3 road trip. Los Angeles lost Paul George in the second quarter with a recurrence of a left hamstring strain.

After Smart and Tatum gave the Celtics a four-point lead with 2:01 for the second overtime, Hayward drilled a three with 1:36 remaining for a 137-132 lead. Hayward added a block, a steal and four free throws the rest of the way as Boston crossed into victory.

Jayson Tatum shoots a tray against the Clippers



Tatum went up to the Celtics 127-124 in the first extra time before Landry Shamet tied the score in a trey with 21 seconds left. Tatum missed a possible winner of the game at the doorbell.

Williams scored 15 points in the fourth, leading the Clippers eight in the fourth to a draw of 107 with four minutes remaining. The Clippers again scored the score at 114 in a triple by Marcus Morris Sr with 46.8 seconds remaining.

Kemba Walker lost the opportunity for a game winner to take extra time.

Before Thursday, the Celtics and the Clippers had only gone to overtime once each this season, when they first met in Los Angeles on November 20, a victory of 107-104 Clippers.

Paul George receives a foul during the clash of the Clippers with the Celtics



The Celtics took the only two-digit lead of the game, 72-62, in a triple from Hayward with 8:51 remaining in the third.

The biggest advantage of the first half was in a 7-0 Clippers race to start the game, to which the Celtics responded with 10 straight points from Smart. None of the teams led by more than four points in the second when Boston took a 60-58 lead to the break.

Danilo Gallinari scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter when visitor Oklahoma City Thunder held the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118.

The Thunder completed a four-game sweep of the season series in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Dennis Schroder had seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, Steven Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Mike Muscala scored 10.

Rookie Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 32 points in the season, surpassing the 31 he had two nights before against the Portland Trail Blazers. JJ Redick scored 24, Lonzo Ball had 16 points and Jrue Holiday totaled 14 points and 11 assists.

Zion Williamson attacks the baskets in the loss of the pelicans before the Thunder



New Orleans played its third consecutive game without All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who has an ankle sprain.

The Thunder led by eight points at the break, but Williamson scored eight points when the Pelicans took a 76-75 lead. Paul made a triple to put Oklahoma City back on top, and Muscala had eight points during a 14-0 run that gave the Thunder a 94-81 lead.

Holiday's disposition halted the race, Redick scored eight straight points and Holiday made another provision to reduce Oklahoma City's lead to 98-93 at the end of the fourth. Redick and Williamson scored four points each when New Orleans even reached 101.

Schroder's triple put the Thunder back on top, but Williamson responded with consecutive baskets. The Gallinari basket put Oklahoma City ahead before Ball's triple gave New Orleans a 111-110 lead.

Steven Adams in action for Oklahoma City in Boston



But Gallinari scored the next five points to give the Thunder the advantage forever.

Both teams shot more than 50 percent from the field in the first quarter and Nicolo Melli's triple gave New Orleans a 30-29 lead at the end of the period.

The score was tied five times in the second quarter before Oklahoma City finished with a strong push. Adams hit the doorbell with a one-handed throw from beyond the middle of the court to give the Thunder a 66-58 lead at halftime.

