Jane Fonda gets plastic surgery

The actress of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; He rules out getting back under the knife to keep his youthful appearance while saying: & # 39; I have to work every day to be self-acceptable & # 39 ;.

Jane Fonda He has ruled out undergoing more plastic surgeries, but admitted that he still has a hard time accepting himself as he is.

The 82-year-old actress still looks as glamorous as ever when she arrives on the red carpet for a premiere or awards ceremony, but has been open about the amount of work it takes to keep her face flawless and her enviable watch figure sand.

But in an interview with Elle Canada, the "Grace and Frankie"Star insisted that he would no longer go beyond the knife.

"I can't pretend I'm not vain, but there will be no more plastic surgery, I'm not going to cut myself," he told the magazine for his March issue.

After a long pause, Jane added: "I have to work every day to accept myself; I don't find it easy."

But the star of the screen tries to lift her mood by mocking herself in hilarious posts on her social media pages.

"I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuous struggle for me," he said. "I publish photos of me looking emaciated, and once without teeth!"

It was in his 2018 documentary, "Jane Fonda in five acts", that the acting veteran made clear her past of plastic surgery. And as to why she had decided to make that revelation public, Jane replied:" I knew that if I really told the truth, it would be universal. All these issues are universal among women: & # 39; I'm not good enough; I have to please, starting with dad; I am not pretty enough; I am not thin enough; I am not smart enough. "