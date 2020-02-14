James Brown's doctor denies foul play in his death

Facebook

A doctor who treated James Brown insists that there was no foul play in the singer's death more than a decade ago when a new investigation into his death began in 2006.

The doctor who treated late James brown He insisted that there was no foul play in the death of the soul star.

Jacque Hollander, who knew Brown before his death, has taken a step forward with a mountain of articles for researchers suggesting he was killed.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to TMZ that Prosecutor Paul Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and said that if the alleged evidence of foul play she submitted remains, he has Expressed a strong interest in reopening the case.

However, Dr. Marvin Crawford told the publication that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is wasting time investigating Hollander's alleged evidence, because he insists there was no foul play when he examined Brown right after his death.

Crawford says Brown suffered a heart attack on December 23, 2006 and was hospitalized. He suffered a second heart attack shortly after, which resulted in his death on Christmas Day, at 73.

He adds that Brown had a long history of diabetes and hypertension, which contributed to his death, and insists that he never met Hollander and does not know how he thinks Brown could have been killed.

And although Crawford raised questions about Brown's death in a CNN interview in 2017, suggesting he wondered if the heart attack was caused by a toxic substance, he now states: "CNN said I said that but didn't say that about the drugs".