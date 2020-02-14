James Blake defends his girlfriend Jameela Jamil amid disgusting lies

Hate stops here.
It's been a difficult couple of weeks for Jameela Jamilbut luckily she has her boyfriend James blake to keep her grounded the Good place Actress was accused by writer and producer. Tracie Egan Morrissey of having Munchausen. After publishing a long summary of Instagram Stories about a series of diseases that Jameela has suffered over the years, Tracie concluded that the actress was not being honest about some of her life stories.
Jameela responded to the hate she was receiving online and called Tracie a "crazy idiot." Now, her lifelong boyfriend and musician comes in her defense in your own twitter thread. "I would have talked about this before, but Jameela asked me not to. Please read," he wrote in a long online publication.
"It is quite unpleasant to see the woman I love being accumulated every day for such ridiculous things," he shared. "She has not sold dangerous products to children. She has not abused anyone. She has not financed anything dangerous or caused any deliberate damage to any marginalized group. She has simply done her best as a human being who is always learning, like most of us are, to help other people with their privilege. "
He continued: "She does this because she had a very difficult life. Because she does not want others to feel alone, gassed or ashamed as she did. I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant fevers. I was there for his concussions, his three months of seizures when the doctor gave him the diagnosis of cancer, and for all his operations and his complications due to EDS. I can feel the lumps in the back from the car accident and I see all the scars. I am there when I reject incredible job opportunities due to her health limitations. In fact, I live with her. Her attractiveness, height and success does not mean she has not been sick. "
He then explained the exact ailments his girlfriend suffers and urged others to stop judging her.
"Ehlers Danlos syndrome is a very real and very debilitating condition," he explained. "More and more people discover that they have it, but because it is very poorly researched and patients, as with most invisible disabilities, look good, people constantly doubt and make fun of those who suffer. That none of us know the pain and frustration of that existence. "
He ended up explaining that while she could be a world-famous actress who plays a complicated character on television, they don't know her daily struggle.
"Many of you literally think that she is Tahani from The good place. You don't know what his life is, and life has been, "he shared." But I do, and I'm not going to wait and let some strangers try to push my girlfriend to the limit to … stop her. of helping children with eating disorders? Stop eliminating the shame of talking about mental health? ‘What are any of you doing? And why do so many of you enjoy this? It's a bad thing to see it, and I never see men treated like this, the way we separate women member by member. "
