James Blake defends his girlfriend Jameela Jamil amid disgusting lies

Hate stops here.

It's been a difficult couple of weeks for Jameela Jamilbut luckily she has her boyfriend James blake to keep her grounded the Good place Actress was accused by writer and producer. Tracie Egan Morrissey of having Munchausen. After publishing a long summary of Instagram Stories about a series of diseases that Jameela has suffered over the years, Tracie concluded that the actress was not being honest about some of her life stories.

%MINIFYHTML142a92dfc5c07161efde6e0bdf42411913% %MINIFYHTML142a92dfc5c07161efde6e0bdf42411914%

Jameela responded to the hate she was receiving online and called Tracie a "crazy idiot." Now, her lifelong boyfriend and musician comes in her defense in your own twitter thread. "I would have talked about this before, but Jameela asked me not to. Please read," he wrote in a long online publication.

%MINIFYHTML142a92dfc5c07161efde6e0bdf42411915% %MINIFYHTML142a92dfc5c07161efde6e0bdf42411916%

"It is quite unpleasant to see the woman I love being accumulated every day for such ridiculous things," he shared. "She has not sold dangerous products to children. She has not abused anyone. She has not financed anything dangerous or caused any deliberate damage to any marginalized group. She has simply done her best as a human being who is always learning, like most of us are, to help other people with their privilege. "