James Blake defends his girlfriend Jameela Jamil after reports of Munchausen syndrome

The success creator of & # 39; Mile High & # 39; He responds to critics who suggest that his actress girlfriend suffers from mental disorder and has a tendency to fake illness.

Singer James blake has lashed out at his girlfriend's criticism Jameela Jamil, who insist on suffering from Munchausen syndrome.

The "Mile High" success creator issued a statement on Friday, February 14, 2020 following accusations that the actress and activist is affected by the mental disorder, which makes patients insist they are sick when they are not.

"I would have talked about this before, but Jameela asked me not to, please read x," he tweeted, before sharing screenshots of his long statement. "It is quite unpleasant to see the woman I love being accumulated every day for such ridiculous things. He has not sold dangerous products to children. He has not abused anyone. He has not financed anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She has just done her best as a human apprentice, like most of us, to help other people with her privilege. "

"He does this because he had a very difficult life. Because he doesn't want others to feel lonely … or ashamed as he has."

Jamil has been open about his many medical conditions, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, cervical cancer, congenital hearing loss, labyrinthitis due to internal ear disorder and joint pain, and Blake confirms that he has first-hand experience in all his illnesses, and he adds: "Ehlers Danlos syndrome is a very real and very debilitating condition."

"You don't know what his life is like and how it has been," he continued. "But I do, and I'm not going to wait and let some strangers try to push my girlfriend to the edge of what … prevent her from helping children with eating disorders? Stop eliminating the shame of talking about mental health ? "

"What are any of you doing? And why do so many of you enjoy this? It's a bad thing to see it, and I never see men treated like this, the way we separate women member by member."

In recent days, Jameela has collided in social networks with the British television columnist and presenter. Morgan docks and actor Laurence Fox.

After posting an image of a peanut butter pretzel snack on his Instagram Stories timeline, despite having previously noticed his nut allergy, he explained that his previous allergy had "diminished", which led to Morgan to accuse her of having "1,345 ailments that yearn for virtue and point to victims."

Meanwhile, Fox mocked his decision to leave as strange last week, suggesting that he had come out as broccoli.