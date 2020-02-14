Jake Lacy says he's not a "Bernie Bro,quot; – he doesn't think people should listen to the actors

Jake Lacy, a Vermont native, announced that he supported Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential race, and he still has the back of the senator now, however, he does not like to talk about his political views as other actors do in 2020.

Fans of celebrity culture know that it is not uncommon for actors and other artists to make their political views known to the world, for example, Robert De Niro, among many others. Even Kanye West had his own period with politics.

But according to Page Six, the 35-year-old actor does not believe that people should use the actors as a political compass. "I'm not a brother of Bernie," said the actor. Lacy joked with reporters on page six that he doesn't have much interest in what the actors have to say, and he certainly hopes that is the case for him.

The actor joked that he was just a "fictional actor." Lacy admits that he never shrunk when he saw the Oscars or other awards programs because he didn't really see them. Fans know that Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix were just one of many who informed the world about their views.

According to Lacy, he doesn't devote much of his time and energy to watching award shows and he doesn't care what the actors have to say about them. He is happy for them and is glad they won, but he doesn't need to know much more about it.

Lacy's Wikipedia page says he's best known for playing Pete Miller in The office during the ninth and final season, as well as Casy Merion Davenport in the sitcom, Better with You. In addition, the actor found work in other productions such as Obvious child Y Carol.

Ad

In 2016, he co-starred with Olivia Wilde in I love coopers. He also worked on the series for Showtime, I'm dying here which was canceled after only two seasons. Lacy has a wife, Lauren Deleo, whom he married on August 22, 2015.



Post views:

0 0