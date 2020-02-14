It is confirmed that Elton John, Nirvana and Sheryl Crow have lost or damaged teachers in Universal Fire

WENN / Lia Toby / Judy Eddy

Universal Music Group makes public the names of the 19 artists affected by the 2008 fire, which swept one of its stores, as part of a class action lawsuit against the company.

Master recordings of artists that include Elton John, Nirvana Y Sheryl crow They are among those confirmed as "lost or damaged" by Universal Music Group (UMG) after a fire in 2008.

While it was believed that the fire had affected the recordings, the extent of the damage was unknown. However, as part of a class action lawsuit against the company, UMG publicly confirmed the names of the 19 affected artists.

The list includes Garden sound, Stream, QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE EYE., … and you will meet us by the trail of the dead, Bryan Adams, David Baerwald, Jimmy Eat World, Les Paul, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Assassin, Sonic youth, Suzanne Vega, Surfaris, White zombie Y Y&T.

The names were confirmed by UMG during a discovery inquiry in the lawsuit, with lawyers of the artists who sued the music organization asking for a detailed breakdown of exactly what was affected by the fire.

The fire devastated one of the UMG's warehouses, used for the storage of reels of music and films dating back to the 1940s, in 2008, with the news of the great loss made public following a research report published in the New York Times last June (2019)

While UMG claims to have backups and copies of some of the recordings, they did not go into details about what they had or did not have.

And Howard King, the artist's lawyer behind the class action lawsuit, was not impressed by UMG's reluctance to clarify the exact number of how many artists were affected.

"Universal said 17,000 artists were affected by the fire when they sued for damages. Now that they face a lawsuit from their artists, they claim that only 19 artists were affected. This discrepancy is inexplicable."

The representatives of UMG and the 19 artists mentioned in the presentation have not yet responded to the development.