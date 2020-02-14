"It is an honor to carry that torch,quot; – Up News Info DC

%MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2211% %MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2212%

Earlier this week Star Trek: Picard released its fourth episode of the first season entitled "Absolute Candor,quot; on the Up News Info All Access online streaming service. The critically acclaimed addition to the Star trek universe launches a new episode every Wednesday through Up News Info All Access as it continues its way through its inaugural season of ten episodes.

Matt Weiss of Up News Info Local spoke with his castmates Michelle Hurd (Raffi) and Isa Briones (Soji / Dahj) to discuss his story with the Star trek franchise before joining the team and the importance of the message of inclusion of the program for young people.

%MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2213% %MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2214%

MW: Good morning and congratulations to both of you for landing on this program and all the success so far. I'm curious, they were any of you Star trek Growing fans?

%MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2215% %MINIFYHTML887e01c5535f65aa9ceede433c96bf2216%

MH: Yes, Star trek I was always in my family's house. I am biracial, my father is black and my mother is white. My father is an actor and it was very important for him that his three daughters could be represented when we watched television. Star trek It was actually one of the only programs that was inclusive and one of the only programs we would see as a family. It was one of the first times they had a biracial kiss on television. Isa and I, we are both biracial creatures, it is an honor to carry that torch for the other little munchkins that are out there now, they are represented on television. I don't think I realized as an adult how shocking that program was for my life and for the decisions I made, I'm excited that we can do that with other young children.

MW: That's great. Isa, what about you?

IB: Unfortunately, I did not see him as a child. I was always aware of it. We didn't see him in my house, but we were always very aware of George Takei, he was obviously a great figure in the Asian-American community and for my father. He would talk about how he did not realize that at first he was the only Asian character he saw because when he grew up he only saw white people and said & # 39; yes, this is how television looks, I will not question it & # 39; . but then you realize, wow, it was one of the first, it really paved that way. It's really amazing to join the same universe as that and continue that legacy and think about all those little girls, all those little boys mixed up are going to be like "oh my God, I can be in space."

MW: That's great. Entering your two characters, I would love to hear from each of you, in your own words, what your characters are about …

MH: Roffi, I love to play Roffi. He is a great character, one of the best I've had. He is a security analyst, he is a piracy genius, but his person is a woman who is struggling with the decisions he has made in the past. Things that have happened to her that have persecuted her. She is trying her best to get up in the morning and greet the day.

Because of these things that chase her; She trusts vices as crutches. I think it's a great story to tell now about addiction, which has always been part of our society. For a period of time it has been somewhat embarrassing and sometimes you discard people who are addicted to things. You think they are marginalized and what I love and what is important to remember are people who have addictions, those are demons that are their shoulders. They are trying their best to greet the day and remain valuable, they still contribute to our society. We should approach, look and help them. I think that given this opportunity to play Roffi and tell that story under the awning of science fiction is phenomenal because we could really explore what that means. I am excited to play such a perfectly imperfect character.

IB: I interpret Dahj and Soji as you have seen now, but you will see much more coming from Soji. It's really exciting because you can see a young woman dealing with the trauma and struggling with her identity. For me, I am moved to think that when I know that I am mixed, racial identity can be really difficult to understand when you are younger and discover where you belong and I think that is exactly what Soji is going through. He is discovering these two parts of her, he has lived his human life, now he is discovering that it is something else. There is much at stake and accept those two truths and decide for yourself who you are and not what other people tell you or make you believe, but trusting yourself is really beautiful.

MW: Excellent. Last question before letting go and thank you both for taking the time to talk to me. If each of you could describe the series in one word, I know that you are putting them a little in place, but one word for each of you to describe the series, what would you choose?

MH: Hope.

IB: Timely.

MW: Perfect. Thank you very much to each of you for giving me the time today and all the best to keep going!

MH: Thanks Matt

IB: Thank you, have a good one!

Watch the first four episodes, available now, which are aired on demand with Up News Info All Access.