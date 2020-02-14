Issa Rae upset with Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss

WENN / Avalon / FayesVision

The creator of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; He is disappointed with the two members of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; for revealing his roles in his show, ruining the surprise for fans.

Issa Rae I was upset when the reality stars Porsha Williams Y Kandi Burruss posted photos of themselves on the set of their hit show "Unsafe"- because their roles were supposed to be a big surprise.

Issa went out of her way to make sure no one knew. "The true housewives of Atlanta"Stars would appear in the new season of his show, but he didn't expect them to post photos of his time with her.

"It was supposed to be a secret," says Issa "Watch what happens live"." You can't be angry with that. It is what it is … They were phenomenal. "