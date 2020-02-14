Island Love Island ’announces that season 2 will hit Up News Info on May 21 – Up News Info Tampa

Up News Info delivered a special Valentine's message today, announcing the second season of Love island It will begin with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 21 at 8: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT. After the premiere of the second season of the show, the one-hour episodes will air six nights a week at 8:00 p.m. ET, PT, including five originals plus a new weekly recap program on Saturdays.

Presenter Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with a completely new cast of islanders for the American version of the sense of international reality. The casting is now open to singles across the United States looking for their own hot summer love: visit https://www.cbs.com/casting/ for more details. For information on the open casting call in Minneapolis, Minnesota (February 15) visit www.wcco.com/loveisland and Orlando, Florida. (March 4) visit https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2020/02/10/news-6-holds-love-island-casting-call-in-orlando/.

If you're looking to scratch that itch in the meantime, catch the entire first season of Island of love, available to stream for free on Up News Info.com and the Up News Info mobile application, and is also available on all other device platforms connected through the Up News Info All Access subscription service.