Is China losing control of the coronavirus outbreak? The | China

The president of China, Xi Jinping, admitted deficiencies in the response to the outbreak of coronavirus and promised to solve problems and gaps in the health system.

The epicenter of the outbreak, Hubei Province, reported a sharp increase in new cases.

But the World Health Organization says it's because doctors are using a broader definition to diagnose those infected.

The head of the Hubei Communist Party is one of four local leaders who will be dismissed for mishandling the response. Is a change in strategy needed?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

John Nicholls – Professor of pathology, University of Hong Kong and influenza expert.

Peter Drobac – Director of the Skoll Center for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Oxford

Xun Zhou – Reader of modern history at the University of Essex studying the health system of China

Source: Al Jazeera News