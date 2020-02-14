Is Bollywood complicit in pushing the right-wing agenda of Modi? The | Narendra Modi

%MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf811% %MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf812%

The incorporation of a hardline brand of Hindu nationalism, lynchings of the mafia, attacks on students and an escalation in hate crimes: all have become characteristics of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, most celebrities have been reluctant to speak against the prime minister's policy. Bollywood composer and poet Javed Akhtar is one of the few who is raising his voice.

%MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf813% %MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf814%

He believes that Modi is a fascist.

%MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf815% %MINIFYHTMLf0acc17a3846737240e4d1c1e2ceddf816%

"Of course it is, I mean the fascists have no horns on their heads," said Akhtar. "The moment you hate wholesale people, you are fascist."

Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt says that Muslims and other minorities in India have never felt more insecure and believes that the media has played a key role in fueling anti-Muslim sentiment.

"I mean, that kind of fear has been created, structured day after day … flexible channels are working all day to create, the & # 39; other & # 39;" he said.

But when it comes to Bollywood and Modi, many stars seem to support the prime minister, or at least they refuse to criticize him. Bhatt says that fear is the culprit.

"They feel very vulnerable, but the explosive silence speaks for itself, that these people are afraid to say what they think, even if they feel completely different from what they are running in private," he said.

Akhtar agrees that people are afraid to speak, but he also says that Bollywood's influence is very exaggerated.

"The influence of theater or cinema is very exaggerated. No country can claim that a revolution or a great social change entered that society due to a movie," said Akhtar.

Bhatt said that if books or movies could change a nation, India would have already become a paradise.

"On the ground, I think there are other more serious things that ultimately decide which particular party will govern us. And the filmmakers or actors and actresses … have a very limited role in creating the atmosphere," Bhatt said.

This week In the frontBollywood heavyweights Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar discuss the role of the film industry in speaking out against the hard-line Hindu nationalism in Modi India.

Source: Al Jazeera