Investigators can launch a new probe on the death of James Brown

There may be a new investigation into the death of the deceased father of the funk, James Brown, revealed a new Page Six report. Reportedly, a prosecutor in Atlanta, Georgia, will choose whether to open a new investigation into the death of the late man of fear after it was revealed that there is a woman who claims to have more information about the tragic death of the singer and songwriter.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office says that a woman has information about her death and that it may have been caused by another person. Fans of the iconic artist know that he was 73 when he died on Christmas Day in 2006.

Brown died of heart failure in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. His death came a few days after he was treated in the hospital for pneumonia. Prosecutor spokesman Chris Hopper says a woman named Jacque Hollander spoke with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, Paul Howard, to talk about the leader's death.

Jacque believes that someone else's action led to her premature death. Reportedly, Howard met the woman and accepted a large box of materials related to James's death.

Hopper states that Howard will examine all the information presented and decide whether or not there will be an investigation into his death.

At the moment, however, Hopper confirmed that there was no ongoing investigation, but that it was discussed. As previously reported, James died on December 25, 2006, at the age of 73. The coroner described the cause of death as heart failure due to pneumonia.

As most know, James Brown was possibly one of the most iconic artists of his time, born in 1933 and died in 2006. Described as the progenitor of funk music, James has been described by others as Soul Brother number 1 and The Godfather. of the soul

James's career lasted 5 decades, and during that time, he influenced countless artists and musical genres.



