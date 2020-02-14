Interview with Joe Lolley: Nottingham Forest midfielder says the club is "ready,quot; for the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML90997fd3122357f13be1ebd6cbfb89a711% %MINIFYHTML90997fd3122357f13be1ebd6cbfb89a712%







There is no doubt that the main story in the Sky Bet Championship in recent months has been the recession in the form of the two sides that have led the way for large parts of the season: West Brom and Leeds.

On December 11, the couple was level in points, apparently gathering an impregnable 11-point lead between them and Fulham of Scott Parker in third place. But, as has been widely documented, that lead was significantly reduced in the two following months.

Away from the headlines, several teams have closed, including Nottingham Forest. Directed by former French international Sabri Lamouchi, the club has entered and left the play-off spots since September, but a 2-0 victory over Leeds in the City Ground last Saturday consolidated its candidacy as aspiring automatic promotions.

A player at the forefront of his promotion search has been Joe Lolley. The 27-year-old Sports Coaching graduate stands out in only his seventh season as a professional footballer, with five goals and three assists to his name already in 2020.

But it has not been a completely fluid campaign for him.

"I got some stick at the beginning," he explained to Sky Sports & # 39; EFL reporter Jonathan Oakes.

"I think sometimes the expectations are high. It seems that I am making excuses, but, for example, I broke a toe at the beginning of the season for a few months and it was difficult. I really was not training much and I lost a lot of sharpness. that moment I was not playing the best I could, but I knew that once I started to recover, everything would happen naturally, it was nice to return to the levels I wanted to be.

"I think I had been playing well before the New Year and it was a bit frustrating at times because things were not entering or leading to goals like the one you want as an attacking player. But I always kept my confidence and I knew if I kept playing well, things they would fall and it has, I suppose, naturally, without even realizing it.

Lolley put an assist for Tyler Walker in Forest's 2-0 win over Leeds last weekend

"I hope that continues because it will only help us to climb the table. We have many good players, so if we are defensive, quite good, like me, Grabbs (Lewis Grabban) and Sammy (Ameobi), you can score, we will win many more games we are going to lose. "

When Lamouchi arrived on the banks of the River Trent last summer, doubts arose about whether he would be able to navigate through the notoriously difficult second level of English football, particularly without previous experience.

Since then, many skeptics have been silenced in that regard, but as Lolley revealed, a large part of the success of the season to date can be attributed to the management skills of Rennes' former boss.

He continued: "He was a quantity somewhat unknown to some of us, but he was a very good player for the sound. In his early days we went to Spain and after a week we knew we were on the right path.

"We entered the season quite sure that we had a very good manager. He is tactically very good and his management of men has also been brilliant. He understood the demands of everything and allowed us to prosper this season and we are where we are. That's why.

"We are a very organized team; we do our job and make sure we do it correctly. I have played as number 10 and this year and from the point of view of the attack, he gives us freedom, especially just playing as we want.

"If I want to try to beat two or three players and shoot, he wants that. He doesn't want me to just take the ball and pass it, he wants me to take the ball and try and do my best." He gives a lot of confidence in that respect and when we get the ball we try to play. "

Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Charlton prevented Forest from jumping to Leeds to second place after Marcelo Bielsa's team lost points in a 1-1 draw with Brentford, but after Saturday's clash with West Brom leaders, they have to play only two of the current top six. – Fulham at home on Good Friday and Preston outside on Easter Monday.

Lamouchi himself has described the division as & # 39; crazy & # 39 ;, but although the end Lolley is not getting ahead of himself, he argued that the chances of reaching the Premier League will be reduced only to consistency.

He added: "It was a frustrating night on Tuesday after a massive victory on Saturday and I guess he has summed up the Championship so far. West Brom has now taken a bit of an advantage, but we hope that on Saturday we can re-chain them to the chaos that is behind.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals since early 2020.

"We are extremely organized, we are difficult to break down. Once we enter a system, we do our job, we are very demanding among ourselves and we are probably better prepared in that way, as the results have shown." I've played twice with Brentford, twice with Leeds and in those four games, we've conceded a goal and, to be honest, there aren't many opportunities with that.

"It's crazy when you look at the league, three points between the second and seventh now. Each team in that group will be thinking: & # 39; Why not us? Why can't we be promoted? & # 39; and , probably, even the teams that are below that will see the amount of points that have been lost and will think if they join races, three, four, five wins, which will also be up to par.

"We cannot get ahead of ourselves too much, but we also know that if we lose Saturday, it is not the end of the world; it is not as if we were out of the question. There are many twists and turns to come and it is who remains constant, I think, will enter the first two. "

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Charlton

After spending half of the 2017/18 Premier League with Huddersfield, does Lolley dream of a first-class comeback?

He said, "I completed it, I scored a goal! I tried it a bit; I wasn't enjoying my football much at the time, so it wasn't something big enough to quit, but it feels good now that it would be great to take this club there .

"It's a massive club, ready, ready for the Premier League in terms of its facilities, fan base, the history of the club and everything related to it. If we can make that happen, it would be brilliant and, personally, for me it seems to be the right time, I have the right age so it would be good to have a second chance. "