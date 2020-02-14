Inside Hoda Kotb's amazing journey to motherhood

The time is short. Between 3:15 when Hoda KotbThe alarm wakes her up and 7 a.m., when she sits in the Today show desktop: the place you shared with Savannah Guthrie as Matt LauerExpulsion of November 2017: the co-host has to walk her dog Blake, go to the gym, drink a green juice, shower and make her way between hair and makeup on the New York set.
But he always pauses for a key ritual: using the diary and the pen, he leaves on his desk: "I write three things for which I am grateful and a great thing that happened in the last 24 hours," he said. Interior chic. Not all articles have to be transcendental: "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," he said. "Or I'm running in the park and I'm about to stop, when an old man raises his fists and shouts:" Go on, go on. "You say: Oh my God, yes, I'm going to keep going & # 39;".
The practice, he explains, forces positive thinking. The veteran journalist explained: "You start looking for the good things in the course of your day."
Naturally, these days you don't need to look far to find your dose of joy. While the 55-year-old's career has had a particularly strong rise in the last decade, for Kotb nothing exceeds the time she spent with her 3-year-old Valentine's baby. Haley Joy Kotb. "It would take my worst day, the day everything is falling apart, from Haley, for my favorite day before," he said during an appearance in January 2018 in The Ellen DeGeneres show. "She changed everything."
Since then, he added a dose of hope with the arrival in April 2019 of his second daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb. "It's a girl!" she shared with her colleagues, calling the program with the news that it was a surprise for everyone, except the new cohost of the fourth hour of Guthrie and Kotb Jenna Bush Hager. "Man, I'm so happy she is here."
An optimist who describes herself, the journalist born in Oklahoma and raised in West Virginia moves through life with profound gratitude. But every time I heard that question, it felt like a little stab in the heart. It doesn't matter that she knew that the strangers they asked didn't mean bad will. Or that he answered the question gracefully, noting that he had no children, but simply adored the nieces Hannah and Ella. Still, "I felt a little, alas!", He told E! News, "because I felt something was missing."
A 2007 battle against breast cancer left her stronger, but unable to have children. "Every time I swallow those pills, the pills are doing two things to me," he said at the time of his treatment. "They are fighting my cancer and taking every opportunity to have a child."
That knowledge was literally hard to swallow. "It's hard to drown them," he said. "But I take them every day, every night … Everything is strange because one part of me feels sad and another part feels that I have this new beginning."
Despite that heartbreaking ritual, Kotb accepted his reality so easily that he even considered abandoning his burgeoning television career: he had come to NBC News in 1998 after spending a decade bouncing from Illinois to Mississippi to Florida to Louisiana as a local news correspondent. opportunity to spend more time with children as a teacher or summer camp director.
But he couldn't completely calm the little voice inside that whispered that his own son was out there somewhere. "I saw here before she was present, I felt she was," he told E! News. (In fact, that feeling led her to the name of her children's book, I've loved you forever.)
And why shouldn't he be allowed to have the only thing he always wanted? After all, she had taken what she called "a risky move,quot; by falling in love again after a short-term marriage with the tennis coach of the University of New Orleans Burzis Kanga and a two-year romance with Jay Blumenkopf. A casual night took her to a 61-year-old financier. Joel schiffman and a relationship he appreciated so much, he referred to him in the air simply as Boots for two years to protect his union.
"I finally told myself one day, & # 39; Why can't I? Why not me? & # 39;" Persons in 2017 of deciding to move forward with adoption. "I had this pain in me that I couldn't take away anymore."
Addressing the issue with Schiffman, who was already the father of an adult daughter, was scary.
"I was afraid to say it out loud, because then it felt so real," he reminded Persons. After she revealed that she would like to adopt a baby with him, "I said: & # 39; Think about that for a day or a week or whatever & # 39;". Her answer left her stunned, and sure she had found the perfect match. "He said: & # 39; I don't need a day. Let's start this trip & # 39;" he said. "At that moment I cried like a baby. It was as if the dam had exploded."
In the fall of 2016, when she and Schiffman moved to their first apartment together, the application process began. "They said: & # 39; We can't make any promises. We wish you good luck & # 39;" he told E! News. It was then that he turned to his faithful diary, writing down the same words over and over again. "Every night I scribbled: & # 39; Please, God, if you can … & # 39;"
She remembers the moment the prayer was answered. the exact moment.
Sitting in her New York City office that winter morning, she was halfway through FaceTime with a theme for a story when a text message came from a contact she had saved as Ashley Project. Understandably wanting to keep the process a secret, he had only told his family, then cohost. Kathie Lee Gifford and some other friends, "So I used the word project to not waste time and say adoption," he explained.
The message had only two words: call me. Kotb quickly finished the convo, looked at the clock and set the time, 11:54 a.m. "I knew that was the time I was changing," he explained. Ellen Degeneres. "I just felt it."
She and Schiffman, her now fiance, celebrated Valentine's Day with the new love of their lives. "You think that at a certain stage of your life, I've had all the experiences I've had, and suddenly it appears," he said. Today. "I felt that in my life I had had a joy beyond what I could have imagined, but this is beyond a dream. As if you had your dreams, and then this. I never believed in love at first sight until now."
For a month, she and Haley Joy (named after Halley's comet because "I imagine her sailing across the sky,quot;) hid in her attic in the Upper West Side of New York, where she said Persons"They ate, slept, belched and took naps."
To avoid having to leave, with the exception of doctor's appointments, the babies' needs were ordered. (Kotb explained them to his doorman saying he was organizing a shower).
Until one day, she ran off to grab something from the nearby Duane Reade pharmacy. "A lady stopped me in the street and said: & # 39; Hi, & # 39; you know, something about the Today and I said to myself: & # 39; Oh, hello & # 39; "Kotb told E! News. Then, he received the question he had heard infinitely before." He said: & # 39; Do you have children? & # 39; "Kotb recalled." I simply looked at her and said: & # 39; Yes & # 39 ;, I said & # 39; I have a daughter & # 39; ".
The moment made her "a strange briefcase,quot; he admitted. But he could barely be bothered by the fact that he was sobbing in a corner. "For the first time I said the words out loud that I hoped I could say once in my life," he said. "And it was amazing."
Countless incredible moments followed, ranging from the extraordinary (the first baby Today Appearance!) To those milestones that seem quite common, until they are happening to you and you are watching your own son stand or call Dada.
Take the time that Haley tried his first steps, somewhat amazing. "One day, seriously, he took a nap, woke up and started walking," Kotb transmitted to DeGeneres. "Like, I didn't even know when it happened or how it happened. She said: & # 39; Ok, bye! & # 39;"
Or when Kotb heard his laugh for the first time, a melody he has described since then as the "sweetest sound on the planet." Even Haley's teething and the long and restless nights that accompanied her were, well, a joy. As she explained to E! News: "I've slept for 53 years."
While Kotb acknowledges that there may be inconvenience to becoming a first-time father in his fifties, "I don't even care," he told E! News. "What I know is that when you want something and you've waited a long time, every second counts. Every moment in time, you're like & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39 ;, and you savor it in a way that I'm not 100 per one hundred certain that she would have been a young mother. "
Although that means it's hard to be away from Haley, when Kotb covered the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, he tied one of his daughter's little shoes to his backpack and took out a lot of photos and a cloth for belching, He was also able to find the positive aspects even in the most difficult parenting failure.
"You have seen difficult times in your life, so you have more tolerance," Dateline NBC Alum explained to Us Weekly last year, remembering an incident when Schiffman was out of town and trying to let the Blake puppy go and feed Haley at the same time. "The dog flipped a photo," Kotb said. "She is crying, he barks, there is poop on the floor, the glass is broken. I thought, & # 39; I could have a breakdown & # 39;. Then I remember thinking: & # 39; I would have begged God for this & # 39; "
With the days he spent dancing (Haley loves "Despacito,quot;, he told her We weekly, but "recently she started dancing in a Nationwide commercial: she is like her mother, she will dance for everything!") and the nights curled up in bed reading good night Moon, Cat in the hat and Kotb's own volume ("She is on the stage where she is tearing the pages,quot;). Kotb feels so blessed that she couldn't wish for more.
Because Kotb has had a good delay, Hope's arrival was quickly followed by a proposal from his former love Schiffman during a November getaway.
During his dinner on the beach, "he was eating the churros," he recalled. "I was licking the bottom of the bowl. And he said: & # 39; I have something else to say & # 39;. He said some beautiful things and then knelt down and said:" Will you be my wife? "
It was a moment he didn't think he needed. "I didn't know I could be surprised and I didn't know I could love him more," he said in The Ellen DeGeneres show last month. "And I did it at that time. And I've felt different since then … I can't believe, Ellen, how different I feel from that moment. I thought: & # 39; We're in love and love is love, so what? & # 39; But I felt different at the time I proposed. "
Already gathering his votes, probably an intimate affair on the beach, he is sometimes surprised by the enormity of his gratitude. "Isn't it so crazy how your life throws you all in different ways?" Kotb reflected during an appearance in E! Morning pop Premiere in January. "I was literally sitting there the other day … we were downstairs and our girls were sleeping upstairs and I thought, & # 39; Man, if anyone has blessings they wonder, when will they come? If someone does … you approach time, you just don't know when. "
Even so, he dares to wait a little longer. Her and Schiffman's age had motivated her to welcome Hope to the fold. "When they are parents later in life, seeing Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hands forever and that's it," he explained. "That's all I want. I was scared because we are older … but then I realized that they would have each other."
And now he is thinking that another could make his situation even better. "I was writing in my diary and asking myself that question," he shared with DeGeneres. "And I wrote there, & # 39; I wonder if we should & # 39 ;. And then I wrote: & # 39; Do we have enough love? & # 39; and I wrote & # 39; Yes & # 39; and I said: & # 39; Do we have enough time? & # 39; And I wrote, & # 39; Yes & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; Would our family get better? & # 39; I wrote & # 39; Yes & # 39; Then I was thinking that maybe the answer is yes. "
Always look for the good.
