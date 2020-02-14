Inside Hoda Kotb's amazing journey to motherhood

The time is short. Between 3:15 when Hoda KotbThe alarm wakes her up and 7 a.m., when she sits in the Today show desktop: the place you shared with Savannah Guthrie as Matt LauerExpulsion of November 2017: the co-host has to walk her dog Blake, go to the gym, drink a green juice, shower and make her way between hair and makeup on the New York set.

But he always pauses for a key ritual: using the diary and the pen, he leaves on his desk: "I write three things for which I am grateful and a great thing that happened in the last 24 hours," he said. Interior chic. Not all articles have to be transcendental: "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," he said. "Or I'm running in the park and I'm about to stop, when an old man raises his fists and shouts:" Go on, go on. "You say: Oh my God, yes, I'm going to keep going & # 39;".

The practice, he explains, forces positive thinking. The veteran journalist explained: "You start looking for the good things in the course of your day."