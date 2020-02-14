Ingrid – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

%MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a11% %MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a12%

Officials urge people to request real identificationA real ID is required before October 1 to take an international or national flight. 10 minutes ago

%MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a13% %MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a14% Vanessa Bryant changes the name of the foundationGianna is remembered with the change to "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,quot;. %MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a15% %MINIFYHTML273424712c6a1102633aa84fcb61031a16% 13 minutes ago

Fairfax District Bar offers fun for singlesThe Breakup Bar is open all weekend. 30 minutes ago

Valentine's Day is in full swing at California Flower MallBuyers are finding great bargains in downtown Los Angeles. Jake Reiner informs. 3 hours ago

Valentine's Donuts for sale at Eagle RockColorado Donuts in Eagle Rock has some donuts specially decorated for Valentine's Day. DeMarco Morgan reports. 3 hours ago

Big turns in CerritosA large platform overturned on an access ramp to Highway 91 westbound on Norwalk Boulevard in Cerritos. 3 hours ago

Hydrant Shears, sends water to power lines in southern Los AngelesFirefighters were forced to contain themselves while the teams turned off the lines. Kara Finnstrom informs. 3 hours ago

Details of the Public Memorial for Kobe Bryant can be published todayThe memorial will be held at the Staples Center on February 24 at 10 a.m., but the ticket information has not yet been published. Tina Patel informs. 3 hours ago

Pets2Love: IngridTo adopt Ingrid, call (805) 388-4341 and request identification number A688905. 3 hours ago

Conditions of loading rats found in Burbank Home that caught fireNo one was injured in the fire. Suzanne Marques reports. 3 hours ago

Pasadena vacant restaurant catches fireThe cause of the fire in the old Mexican restaurant Ranchero is under investigation. DeMarco Morgan reports. 3 hours ago

Camp Fire advances now house homeless families in South Los AngelesThe 10 trailers will house homeless families and children, and 10 more will be delivered later this month. DeMarco Morgan reports. 5 hours ago

Goldstein investigates: collectors take advantage of Kobe Bryant's signature since the death of Lakers StarSince the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, collectors have been taking advantage of the items with the signature of the Lakers legend and sports memorabilia experts have seen his autograph's market skyrocket. 11 hours ago

Firefighters of the Fire Battle House in Burbank, no injuries were reportedFirefighters were fighting a house fire in the 1200 block of South Lake Street in Burbank on Thursday night. No injuries were reported. 11 hours ago

Prices of sunken coronavirus lobster, says a fishermanFor generations, Scott Breneman's family has run the Dory fishing fleet market in Newport Beach, fishing on the coast and selling it to local and restaurant owners queuing at 5 a.m. This year, however, they had great success. 11 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (February 13)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast. 12 hours ago

Family cries star soccer player killed in Ontario restaurant and barAhasuerus Woods was only 19 years old and had just finished his first football season with a scholarship at Missouri Valley College. Now his family is trying to understand why they took it away. 12 hours ago

Thousands of marijuana convictions dating back 60 years after being fired, 3 weeks before primaryIn a radical move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss almost 66,000 marijuana convictions that date back decades. 12 hours ago

Current DUI investigation after the driver airs in a roundabout accidentThe accident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at 4th Street and Daisy Avenue. The surveillance video captured the amazing scene. 12 hours ago

People who make a difference: UCLA student extends love, warmthThe Hugs in a Blanket club at the University of California, Los Angeles began in January 2016 at Taft Charter High School and then settled at Hamilton High School before opening a chapter at UCLA. 13 hours ago

Barr says Trump's tweets about the Justice Department & # 39; make it impossible & # 39; do your jobAttorney General William Barr says that the president's tweets about the Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and that no one will be "intimidated,quot; by anyone, be it Congress, editorial committees or the President. Barr made the comments to ABC News in an interview broadcast Thursday night. 13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (February 13)The latest news, weather and sports. 14 hours ago

Cal State Northridge student trapped in China, his insurance canceled by the universityThe 24-year-old student has been trapped in the Chinese province of Shandong since the coronavirus epidemic broke out almost a month ago. The photos he took and shared with his mother showed empty and closed streets. She said he only leaves the house where he is to get food and water, with a mask on. 15 hours ago