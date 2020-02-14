"Incredibly grateful,quot;: the contract of the UMN sports director, Mark Coyle, was extended until 2026 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Athletics director Mark Coyle stays with the University of Minnesota for a good time.

On Friday, the University Board of Regents approved a two-year contract extension for Coyle.

The amendment to his employment agreement keeps him under contract as the leader of Gopher Athletics until June 2026. He was originally introduced as athletic director on May 11, 2016.

"Gopher Athletics has stood out under the leadership of Director Coyle, not only winning in the competition but, more importantly, setting records in the classroom and investing countless hours in community service," said University President Joan Gabel “The visibility of these successes has positively reflected the ideals of the University, one of the most important contributions that any athletic department can make. What Director Coyle and his team have achieved gives me great confidence that your department will continue to deliver exceptional results. ”

Since Coyle's presentation, Minnesota won 11 regular season conference championships and seven tournament titles. Six Gopher athletes also won an individual national championship.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support of President Gabel and the Board of Regents," Coyle said. “His belief and trust in our department has been tremendous and is an important reason why we have succeeded. Our student athletes continue to perform at high levels in the competition and in the classroom, and I am continually impressed by their collective desire to become the best students and teammates they can be. We also have fantastic coaches that emphasize the importance of being a complete student-athlete and that focus on preparing our students for success after college. I also want to thank our staff of 275 full-time employees. They are the backbone of our department and their dedication and hard work is the reason why we are one of the best athletic departments in the country. ”