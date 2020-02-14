In what may be early signs of normality, Apple is reopening some stores in Beijing – Latest news

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing starting on February 14 with a reduced schedule, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain closed as the country continues to fight an outbreak of coronavirus.

The iPhone manufacturer said on February 8 that it was expanding the closure of its retail stores in China, even while working to open its corporate offices and contact centers.

Their decision to close their stores came after China's local authorities imposed travel restrictions and warned residents to stay away from public areas in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far killed 1,367 persons.

Its five stores in Beijing will open from February 14 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Apple website, shorter than usual from 10 a.m. at 10 p.m. Stores in cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen remain closed.

"In view of public health and prevention, some of our retail stores are temporarily closed," he said in a notice on his website, which also requested customers visiting outlets that were open to wearing a mask and cooperating. With the temperature socket.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

