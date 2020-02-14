In the most populous state in Australia, "all fires are contained,quot;

SYDNEY, Australia – Forest fires that began in September, consumed millions of acres of forest and burned in towns and suburbs by the beach, finally died out in most of New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, The emergency services said Friday.

Some fires in the southern part of the state have not yet been extinguished, said Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, but they are under control.

%MINIFYHTMLb00ed7464a64eb050f37849a4002bd7413% %MINIFYHTMLb00ed7464a64eb050f37849a4002bd7414%

"All fires are contained, so we can really focus on helping people rebuild," Rogers said in a video posted on Twitter

%MINIFYHTMLb00ed7464a64eb050f37849a4002bd7415% %MINIFYHTMLb00ed7464a64eb050f37849a4002bd7416%

The fires continue to concern firefighters in the southeastern state of Victoria, authorities said. But the torrential rain that has swept across much of the east coast of Australia over the past week has helped put out many of the last remaining fires of a summer of unprecedented fires that destroyed villages, killed up to 500 million animals and led to the deaths of 11 firefighters, including three Americans.