In the heart of Israel's "home nation,quot;, an exclusive scene opens

That possibility drives organizations working to expand Israel's technology sector, such as The Hybrid, which helps emerging companies led by the Arabs, and WMN, a defense and mentoring organization for women entrepreneurs in Tel Aviv and northern Israel. Technology has also been established in Jerusalem and is growing in Nazareth, as well as in cities near Tel Aviv such as Herzliya and Ra’anana-Kfar Saba.

And the entire industry has been opening its doors, according to Orlie Dahan, executive director of EcoMotion, based in Tel Aviv, an organization that tries to build Israel's intelligent transport sector. While in the recent past, companies could have done everything internally and secretly, “the new world is about consortia; all bringing something to the table and together creating bigger and bigger things, "said Dahan.

She encourages travelers to sign up for one of the EcoMotion hackathons twice a year, where teams spend 36 hours trying to solve a mobility challenge presented by heavy industry weights, such as car manufacturers, or France's national rail operator SNCF, which in the past has guest teams to customize the travel reservation experience for passengers.

"There is room for all kinds of players," said Dahan. "Even if you are not a programmer, it may be the person who makes the presentation, manages the project or designs the model to show how the application will look."

If a hackathon sounds too much, less formal technological events abound in the evenings throughout the year. You can find many opportunities through Meetup.com and offer travelers a look behind the scenes of the industry. The towering Azrieli Sarona Tower, where numerous technology companies have offices, organizes meetings, as does Rise Tel Aviv, one of the financial technology workspaces of the British bank Barclays, in the financial district.

"It is very easy to enter the Israeli technology scene through Meetups and events," said Erez Gavish of TLV Starters, who guides new entrepreneurs from the first ideas to the businesses in operation from their office at Google Campus, the advanced Israeli Google's international chain of startup centers, another place for technological events. United culture means that a conversation can open the door to another meeting. Most nights offer between five and 10 options for free events, often within walking distance of each other and in English; Israeli startups generally need funds from outside Israel and create English releases from the start, according to Gavish.

As for the origins of Israeli innovation, he points out a combination of factors, from military students skilled in technology to the desert surroundings that inspired the invention of drip irrigation in the 1960s.