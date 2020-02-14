Hundreds of Iraqi women defy al-Sadr's call for segregation | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLe6c488b2b62cce040c8f839dc650d4fc11% %MINIFYHTMLe6c488b2b62cce040c8f839dc650d4fc12%

Baghdad, Iraq – Challenging songs and combative banners filled Tahrir Square on Thursday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, while hundreds of women from all walks of life gathered to demand their rights.

The march, led and organized by women, sought to challenge a Twitter publication of Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr calling for gender segregation in anti-government demonstrations that have It swept the capital and the southern cities.

The Shiite mercurial leader, who initially backed the protest movement only to later withdraw his support and then reestablish it, also suggested that the protesters used drugs and alcohol.

"We reject the tweet (from al-Sadr)," said 20-year-old protester Ruwayda Khteer. "We are protesting our rights because they have been stolen in Iraq. "

Driven by long-standing complaints, the popular uprising has seen Iraqis take to the streets to demand basic services, more job opportunities and the end of government corruption and foreign interference in the country, and women have been at the forefront of the movement.

Both young and old have played critical roles in ensuring the continuation of protests by providing support, including as first aid personnel, artists, cooks and online activists.

A new safe generation

Protesters say that one result of women taking on major roles is that Iraq's often conservative gender dynamics has begun to change as more women forge a place in the country's public sphere.

"The society inside the square has changed," said one of the organizers of the march, Fatama Ramadan, 23. "You can see that there is a difference (in how women are perceived) between inside and outside (from Tahrir Square)."

In Iraq, where gender segregation is often the norm, protesters have challenged the country's conservative communities by sharing the same homes and ensuring equal participation of both sexes.

"Given that the challenges of violence (are) so great against them, but they have broken all these tribal norms, religious fatwa, the hegemony of the male mentality against them. This is a new era in which we are living,quot; . said Hanaa Edwar, 74, an Iraqi civil rights activist.

"They are very different from the old generation in this regard," said Edwar, who has been active in women's rights movements for more than 50 years.

Edwar commended the young Iraqis for their public expression of anger and confidence in assuming long-standing patriarchal norms and challenging recent attempts to exclude them from the popular uprising and public sphere of the country. This, he continued, is exclusive to the women of Iraq today.

"These young women are very different from us," he said in reference to his own generation.

"They express confidence, express the will and determination to be at the forefront of the change in Iraq," he told Al Jazeera.

"Stop discrimination against women, stop gender segregation," they chanted (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

Even in the most conservative cities of Najaf, Karbala, Nasiriya and Basra, where women also came together to march, "they obtained … the respect of local public opinion."

"I feel that young people will never give up … there is nothing to lose, we have nothing to lose. We are ready to die for change and for our homeland," Edwar said.

Waving large Iraqi flags, the women in Tahrir Square also sang for their country. "We will give our soul and blood to Iraq and only to Iraq," they said in unison.

Three women led the crowd: one wore a symbolic gas mask, another wore a black hijab, while the third wore a red and white keffiyeh around the head.

"Who is (al-Sadr) to say that men and women should be separated?" commented Kamal Dabr, one of the people responsible for the safety of the march. Beside him, the men entwined their fingers in a long human chain configured to guarantee the safety of the event.

According to Dabr, he and other male protesters had been warned Wednesday night of a possible attack on the march. Al-Sadr's staunch supporters have recently attacked women protesters, Dabr said.

Several men also attended to avoid possible intrusions in the march (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

The men, in charge of keeping women safe from ill-intentioned spectators, watched as the women marched.

"Our voice is not shameful, it is the key to the revolution," was the collective response to what they see as al-Sadr's attempt to marginalize them. "Stop discrimination against women, stop gender segregation," they chanted.

In the midst of the multitude of roses and purples from Baghdad that recalls International Women's Day, Shams, a protester wearing large sunglasses and an infectious smile, wielded a sign that said: "Women rule the world."

"Muqtada al-Sadr said women should not be here, but we are showing that he is wrong," said the 21-year-old.

Other posters reflected the anger and frustration of a generation of women who longed for change.

"I can't believe I'm still protesting this shit," said a sign holding a young woman dressed in keffiyeh.

"The woman is no less than the man, the female participants (also) fought in the protests," said 31-year-old journalist Shahad al-Khaleel, who left her adoptive home in Jordan in October to join her countrymen and women in The anti-government movement.

During the warm winter morning, celebratory voices, songs and songs were heard in the heart of the capital.

The spectators perched on both sides of the march, curious to have a look at the bustling women that swept Tahrir.

Some men responded to women with their own songs. "Heroes, we come to support you," they sang.

Men and women have painted murals in graffiti in the areas that were once neglected from Tahrir Square (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

But not everyone agreed with women's songs. A young man said he supported women, but was quick to add that he agreed with gender segregation.

"We are a religious country and Muqtada al-Sadr rejects that contact with women," he said.

An old woman, in disagreement with the anti-Sadr feeling of the march, broke through the crowd, waving her arms and throwing insults at the other women. "I was supporting you, but now you are singing against the cleric Muqtada al-Sadr," he shouted, wielding a small Iraqi flag.

On Thursday night, al-Sadr turned to Twitter to attack the march, calling it sinful and warning against the country's moral disappearance.

"We will not be slaves to temptation and the infidel west. " he said.

In what appeared to be a movement to counter Thursday's protest, al-Sadr called on women to join their own march on Friday.