Hugh Hefner's son graduates from Air Force training

Cooper Hefner, 28, has officially become a member of the United States Air Force Reserve after recently completing his basic training in the training camp.

Hugh HefnerCooper's son is officially a member of the United States Air Force Reserve.

Cooper resigned from his father's Playboy empire to start his own media empire, the Stag and Hefner Media Corporation, but withdrew from the project to serve in the Air Force.

In December 2019, TMZ revealed that Cooper enlisted in March and went to basic training at an Air Force training camp in late 2019.

Now, according to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the 28-year-old graduated and will leave San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, February 14, 2020.

His actress wife Scarlett byrneHe said on Instagram that he was "incredibly proud" of Cooper when he left for basic training. Neither Cooper nor Byrne have publicly commented on his graduation.

In 2016, Cooper took over the family business as his father's health deteriorated, returning nudity to the iconic men's magazine. Hugh died in 2017.