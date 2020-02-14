Huawei: Huawei will suffer while coronavirus affects phone sales in China: Counterpoint – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will be among those most affected by a collapse in Chinese smartphone sales in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, Counterpoint industry researchers said earlier this week, cutting estimates for the largest market in the world.

Hong Kong-based Counterpoint, whose forecasts are widely used in the burgeoning chip and mobile phone industry in Asia, said in a summary of its latest report that it had reduced its estimate of off-line smartphone sales in China during the outbreak by 50% and for first-quarter sales in general by 20%.

In predicting absolute growth of the global market, he said those cuts would likely mean that worldwide sales would now be flat year by year in 2020.

"In general, we believe the virus will be contained in March." Tom Kang, Director of Research at Counterpoint Research, said.

"However, it may take two more months for commercial activities in China to return to normal. We expect negative growth in the first and second quarter of 2020, both in China and in the global smartphone markets."

The outbreak is expected to build pressure on China's economy and has resulted in companies struggling to restart production after an extensive New Year's holiday, as the supply chains of the automotive industry to smartphones remain disrupted.

Counterpoint analyst Flora Tang said OPPO and Vivo would also be affected as companies rely heavily on offline sales channels. But the influence on the sales of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme would probably be less severe, since they are more focused online and abroad.

Xiaomi Corp said Thursday that it expects a blow to first-quarter sales due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but believes that demand will recover in the second and third quarters.

Earlier this week, another research firm, Canalys, said it expected China's smartphone shipments to be cut in half in the first quarter, while a third, IDC, forecasts a 30% drop.

"Some Chinese OEMs already have a shortage in some components. Therefore, global sales can show a negative growth of 5-6%," Kang added. "Some sales may be changing by the third quarter of this year, but not all demands will change due to the lack of correspondence between old and new devices."

Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo, three of China's leading Android brands, are expected to announce flagship devices in the first half of this year.

Counterpoint also estimates that Apple Inc iPhone sales may lose about 1 million units due to its decision to keep its physical stores closed until February 15.

