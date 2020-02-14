How to use the new Google Emoji Kitchen feature

Shortly after Unicode announced 64 new emojis, Google introduced a new feature for its Gboard keyboard application that allows users to merge two different emojis into one and share. This creates endless possibilities.

Currently, the tool is only available on the Android Gboard keyboard and allows users to combine 130 emojis in more than 800 different combinations. The feature currently only supports normal emoji faces and animals. Google has clarified that they will soon bring support for more emojis.

As already mentioned, the service is currently limited to Android users, but non-Android users can also access the feature using the Emoji Kitchen website and create their combination.

So, if you are wondering how to use this function, follow our step-by-step guide.

Prerequisites:

Latest version of the Gboard keyboard application

Work internet connectivity

Android smartphone





Steps to follow on Android smartphone

one) Open the Gboard Keyboard application and tap the Emoji icon



3) Choose any emoji and the Emoji cooking function will automatically start to suggest different types of combinations



4) Choose one of the combinations and touch it to send.





Next step for non-Android users



one) Open emoji.kitchen in any browser, preferably Google Chrome



two) Wait for the website to load, then choose the emojis you want to merge by clicking on the respective emoji boxes



3) Once this is done, it will show the live preview

