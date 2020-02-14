How to protect your home during extreme cold – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – All the minnesotanos felt the bitter temperatures of Thursday, and they were not so happy with that.

But not only people feel freezing. Your house may also be suffering.

%MINIFYHTMLcfb026d39b297ca5222691ce7a8422a813% %MINIFYHTMLcfb026d39b297ca5222691ce7a8422a814%

In these negative temperatures, KURA home maintenance expert Daniel Felt says homeowners should watch their sump pumps for ice buildup.

%MINIFYHTMLcfb026d39b297ca5222691ce7a8422a815% %MINIFYHTMLcfb026d39b297ca5222691ce7a8422a816%

"Water enters here and begins to get stuck and freezes completely, clogging it so that water can't leave your home," Felt said.

He showed us how ice accumulation can have costly long-term impacts on a home. Last winter, he says his company had to help several owners arrive spring when frozen sump pumps began to melt.

"Water began to accumulate and then flooded dozens, hundreds of basements in the Minneapolis area," Felt said.

He says that the ovens are also working very hard to heat their homes when it is so cold, so owners must replace their filters as a precaution.

"It is very useful to enter when it is so cold and change the filter of your oven today. It only helps prolong the life of your oven and make it work more efficiently," he said.

Finally, a tip for the cold weather that you recommend is to keep your thermostat at the same moderate temperature, even when you leave the house.

"Keeping it at 70 degrees is a very good idea so your oven doesn't work too much," Felt said.

Friday morning will be almost as cold as early Thursday. Freezing can occur as fast as 15 minutes on exposed skin, so keep your hands and head protected when you are outside.