As hate crimes and extremism remain at historic levels in Colorado and across the country, the region’s chief federal prosecutor said law enforcement has the tools to prevent internal terrorism, but it’s a very hot line Fine to walk when people are adopting hate speech online.

Speaking at a panel Thursday night at the University of Denver titled "Facing hate and violent extremism in the United States," Jason Dunn, the Colorado American lawyer, said domestic terrorism has become in recent years. in the highest priority for the Department of Justice. As the main threats have shifted from foreign to American soil, the tools used to identify and detain extremists have also changed, Dunn said.

"It's hard," Dunn said. "It's a very fine line. We often interact with someone online to see if it's just an online speech or if there is a real threat."

Dunn's comments come three months after federal authorities thwarted a plot by a Pueblo man to destroy a historic synagogue in the city of southern Colorado. FBI agents found the 27-year-old man throwing hate rhetoric online, and undercover agents finally caught him before he could carry out his plan. But unlike fighting foreign terrorists, the First Amendment prevents law enforcement from acting in the online speech, Dunn said.

As the police adapt to home-grown extremism, a new program in Colorado is helping to identify the root causes and advise people before reaching the breaking point.

Colorado Resilience Collaborative, based at the University of Denver, was launched in October 2017, seeking to understand what can make someone receptive to recruitment for an extremist organization. The collaboration conducts workshops and research and provides therapeutic services throughout the state.

The program is part of the efforts of the Department of Homeland Security to help local communities use existing programs and frameworks to combat extremism.

"The biggest success story is here in Denver," said Elizabeth Neumann, deputy secretary of threat prevention and security policy at the Department of Homeland Security, at Thursday's roundtable.

Part of that goal is to better understand people who could radicalize.

Christian Picciolini was a former white supremacist who has now dedicated his life to removing people like him from extremist organizations. These people, he said Thursday, are the ones who have suffered potholes in life: trauma, abuse, poverty or unemployment.

"All those potholes took people to the periphery," he said. "They are looking for identity, community and purpose, something everyone wants."

Colorado has not been immune to the growing extremism that takes place across the country.

A 2019 report by the Anti-Defamation League found that the Centennial State had the third highest number of white supremacist propaganda distributions, and the Southern Poverty Law Center tracks 22 active hate groups in the state.

Meanwhile, anti-Semitic incidents are at near historical highs. The ADL in 2018 counted more than three dozen incidents ranging from harassment and threats to vandalism in Colorado.