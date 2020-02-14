How to combat growing extremism in Colorado and the United States

Matilda Coleman
As hate crimes and extremism remain at historic levels in Colorado and across the country, the region’s chief federal prosecutor said law enforcement has the tools to prevent internal terrorism, but it’s a very hot line Fine to walk when people are adopting hate speech online.

Speaking at a panel Thursday night at the University of Denver titled "Facing hate and violent extremism in the United States," Jason Dunn, the Colorado American lawyer, said domestic terrorism has become in recent years. in the highest priority for the Department of Justice. As the main threats have shifted from foreign to American soil, the tools used to identify and detain extremists have also changed, Dunn said.

"It's hard," Dunn said. "It's a very fine line. We often interact with someone online to see if it's just an online speech or if there is a real threat."

Dunn's comments come three months after federal authorities thwarted a plot by a Pueblo man to destroy a historic synagogue in the city of southern Colorado. FBI agents found the 27-year-old man throwing hate rhetoric online, and undercover agents finally caught him before he could carry out his plan. But unlike fighting foreign terrorists, the First Amendment prevents law enforcement from acting in the online speech, Dunn said.

Sam Tabachnik, Up News Info

Panelists in "Confronting hate and violent extremism in the United States," at the University of Denver on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

As the police adapt to home-grown extremism, a new program in Colorado is helping to identify the root causes and advise people before reaching the breaking point.

Colorado Resilience Collaborative, based at the University of Denver, was launched in October 2017, seeking to understand what can make someone receptive to recruitment for an extremist organization. The collaboration conducts workshops and research and provides therapeutic services throughout the state.

The program is part of the efforts of the Department of Homeland Security to help local communities use existing programs and frameworks to combat extremism.

"The biggest success story is here in Denver," said Elizabeth Neumann, deputy secretary of threat prevention and security policy at the Department of Homeland Security, at Thursday's roundtable.

Part of that goal is to better understand people who could radicalize.

Christian Picciolini was a former white supremacist who has now dedicated his life to removing people like him from extremist organizations. These people, he said Thursday, are the ones who have suffered potholes in life: trauma, abuse, poverty or unemployment.

