How the NHL took Avalanche-Kings hockey to Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy – Up News Info

COLORADO SPRINGS – Snow fell the day the first moving trucks passed through the security gates of the Air Force Academy to begin an ambitious process of transforming Falcon Stadium from a college football field into a hockey rink On professional ice.

Hundreds of workers defied waves of dust throughout the day for almost two weeks to build the final product. And on Saturday night, a crowd almost sold will assimilate everything when Avalanche and Kings meet in an outdoor showcase to celebrate the proud history of the sport.

But setting and maintaining world-class ice standards with Mother Nature in the picture can be difficult.

After snowing last week, the temperature in Colorado Springs reached 50 degrees on Friday. At 6 pm. On Saturday at the fall of the disk, the forecast is for temperatures at 30 degrees low with partly cloudy skies.

But go ahead, wait five minutes. The forecast could change.

Mike Craig, senior NHL facilities / hockey operations manager, doesn't worry. Rain, snow or shine, trust that the ice will hold on Saturday night.

"There are a lot of people involved and a lot of effort, time and energy to make this happen," Craig said. "It's a good feeling."

***

The teams began placing the floor on the surface of the artificial turf on February 3, and centered in the center of the field below the ice rink, custom-made aluminum trays were placed and connected through a series of hoses to a mobile cooling unit of 53 feet and 300 tons capacity. The huge trailer is located at the southern end of the stadium and is capable of pumping up to 3,000 gallons of glycol coolant to maintain an ideal temperature of 22 degrees.

Once the boards were installed, the meticulous process of converting 20,000 gallons of tap water into 2 inches of NHL ice began with fine mist machines by slowly and evenly applying water throughout the oval surface. The ice was bleached later with approximately 350 gallons of paint before adding lines and logos.

An electronic alert system allows the NHL to adjust surface temperatures with changing conditions. It is a 24 hour job.

Craig has helped organize the league's outdoor games since 2013 and has encountered a wide range of weather conditions, from 13 degrees with swirling snow in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to 62 degrees and clear in Los Angeles, and all the rest.

"We really strive to have conditions here just like the NHL games," Craig said. "There are many adjustments."

The NHL outdoor hockey was last played in Colorado at Coors Field in 2016 with the Red Wings rivalry, and it was a mild 65 degrees at the end of February when Detroit gave the Avalanche a 4-3 loss. John Mitchell, a former Avs defender (2012-17), remembers that sunny afternoon well.

"It was a little bright when we started playing and then it got dark," Mitchell said. "It's always good when you can go out and you can see the sky or clouds. It's a lot of fun."

Playing in an environment without controlled temperature can also present challenges.

Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings meet the crowd during a break in action on February 26, 2016, at Coors Field.

