Hoda Kotb's daughter turns 3 years old! Look at their cutest photos together

Every year, Hoda Kotb He has the perfect Valentine: his daughter Haley Joy!

Today is the third birthday of the child, which also sounds in the third year of motherhood for the host of the morning program.

%MINIFYHTMLc1791cf6fc3770df4a99b9864d42c77611% %MINIFYHTMLc1791cf6fc3770df4a99b9864d42c77612%

In February 2017, we were excited when Kotb surprised us all by calling Today program to announce that she had adopted her first child.

While the producers showed a picture of the daytime personality that held their new baby, their lifelong co-host Kathie Lee Giffordshe cried and intervened: "Hoda … you were made to be a mom,quot;.

We have had the opportunity to see the smiling girl grow because Kotb usually shares moments with her daughter on social networks.

Even cuter? Last April, Hayley Joy became a sister when Kotb adopted her second child, Hope Catherine, expanding his family with Joel schiffman to four

She and Schiffman also got engaged in November, adding another beautiful chapter to their fairytale story.

To celebrate Hayley Joy's birthday, we are looking at the cutest family photos together.