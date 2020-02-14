Hoda Kotb speaks in an awkward interview with Vanessa Lachey after Nick Lachey's wife hit her

Hoda Kotb is aware that the recent interview he had with Nick and Vanessa Lachey was quite uncomfortable. The host tackled the false step that resulted in the former bander's wife hitting her.

Jessica Simpson released one of Hollywood's juiciest memories, where it was a fairly open book, she even called it Open Book. While promoting the work, the singer revealed that her ex-husband and his wife sent her a gift after she had her first child.

During a conversation with Hoda, the host took out the revelation and Vanessa knocked it down.

Not only did he insist that they had nothing to do with the gift, but his body language read to the audience that he was upset by the rumor.

After followers called her on Twitter, Ms. Lachey answered several people about why she reacted the way she did and ended up discrediting Kotb in the process.

In one response, Vanessa tweeted: "Be sure to investigate and present the facts and ask the appropriate questions as a host … you don't believe." The statement was not true, so I was simply clarifying that. But it was definitely a beautiful feeling if it was. "

Hoda appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he spoke in the interview, but not the shadow that Vanessa threw.

‘Here's the thing, when I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking about the excellent terms everyone had. Like, "I am very happy for them. We have children. They have children." And she mentioned something, I thought, about a gift. Then I thought: "Oh, so everyone is happy." Then, when they came, I thought: "Isn't it great that everyone is friends?" And that was not the way it was received. I did not understand what was happening. I was really confused. "

What do you think of this situation?



