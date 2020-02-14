High fidelity is a strong dose of nostalgia established today

Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, played a singer in the movie, and although she says she was too young to go to the premiere, she grew up loving the movie regardless of whether her mother was in it.

"I think it's great that she was part of it, and it feels like a very interesting, casual and full circle situation," he says.

Da & # 39; Vine Joy Randolph stars like Cherise, a reinvention of Twenty oneThe character of the movie. He still doesn't know Jack Black, but he has a plea: "Jack, please contact my people and let's talk, because we have the second season … I want your opinion! Please!"

"That man is everything," he adds.

Randolph, who is a Tony-winning Broadway star, tells the story of High Fidelity It is timeless.

"It can work in all different styles and time periods, and I think that, in particular, the story we are telling is about 2019, New York gentrified, where there is so much culture and enthusiasm and yet it is giving ode to What is beautiful is that everyone will be discouraged by that, because older people will feel nostalgic and enjoy listening to these records … it is something that I think will only stand the test of time.