Hi, XFL, your next franchises are seeing with great interest in Ohio

The XFL enjoyed its first weekend and must survive a full season before it can begin to think about extending to other markets in the future, but that does not mean we cannot begin to look to the future.

During the opening weekend, the four games scored 12 Nielsen ratings of 4.0 or more in nine markets, including at least one in seven of the eight XFL cities. The only market with an XFL franchise that did not reach that number was Los Angeles.

Along with Kansas City, the other two cities that have 4.0 or better and don't even have a team? Columbus and Cleveland. That shouldn't surprise anyone in Ohio and should be on the XFL radar for next season.

Ohio is one of the states most obsessed with soccer in the country, and the XFL should establish itself in that state like what they have with Houston and Dallas in Texas. Add one or both markets, and it is likely to work.

Let us make the case of both.

XFL in Columbus

Columbus took out a 4.5 for Seattle-D.C. Saturday game, and one reason is clear. It is the blow of Cardale Jones. Jones took Ohio State to a national championship in 2014, and a large part of that audience had to be a Buckeyes fan with nothing better than doing on a Saturday in February.

Would it work for a full season in Columbus? It would be worth the experiment. They could play at the current Columbus Crew headquarters at the MAPFRE stadium or at the new stadium, which is under construction.

Now, one could look at the Columbus Crew, which ranked 21st among 24 MLS teams in 2019, or the Columbus Blue Jackets, which ranked 23rd of 31 this season, and say that this would never work. They could even point out the one-year period of the Ohio Glory in the World Football League in 1992. (Hey, at least they had great uniforms).

Try these attendance figures instead. The Columbus Clippers, the city's minor league baseball affiliate for the Cleveland Indians, ranked second among AAA teams. That Ohio connection is important.

None of those sports is soccer, and the state of Ohio routinely scores record numbers for the spring game. If Jones started for a Columbus-based XFL team, then they would sell all the games.

XFL in Cleveland

The Cleveland market drew a 4.6 for Seattle-D.C. on Saturday (maybe Jones's coup), but he also made a 4.0 for Tampa Bay-New York on Sunday.

Seven of the eight XFL franchises have an NFL franchise, and this is how the Cleveland NFL team qualifies for assistance compared to those seven:

Rank City Media Att. one) Dallas 90,929 two) NY* 76,594 3) Houston 71,793 4) Seattle 68,990 5) Cleveland 67,431 6) Washington DC 65,488 7) Tampa Bay 51,898 8) The Angels** 51,490

* Denotes the combined average of Jets, Giants

** Denotes the combined average of Rams, Chargers

The Browns ranked 17th in attendance despite being a dysfunctional disaster of 6-10 in 2019, and that number will increase with the improvement in 2020.

In addition, the city had a good track record with the Cleveland Gladiators in the 2008-2017 Arena Football League. The Gladiators also arrived at the Arena Bowl in 2014.

The city could support an XFL team in the same way.

In other words, bring back the Gladiators. Even if Cleveland can't stand it, northeast Ohio can. A place like Canton, which could play right next to the Pro Football of Fame at Fawcett Stadium, could also work.

Go ahead.

Which is better?

Given the choice between the two cities, Columbus would be the best investment.

It is centralized in the state and has enough people who follow the Buckeyes, Browns and Bengals who could join the team for affordable soccer entertainment. It may be a smaller cult following, but Blue Jackets and Crew have devoted followers. An XFL team could also get that.

Given how well St. Louis did with the qualifications on the opening weekend, it would be wise for the XFL to explore markets that do not have an NFL franchise. Columbus is that market.

If you can add two, even better. A rivalry between Columbus and Cleveland XFL would be natural and has never been properly explored. A rivalry between Columbus and Detroit would be even better, given the natural ties between the state of Ohio and Michigan. It is also worth knowing that the last Michigan professional football team to win a championship was the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 1983.

This version of the XFL could be the most interesting professional football launch since the USFL, because there are specific brands that could succeed in the right places.

Columbus and Cleveland are those places.

If Vince McMahon wants this to keep moving, then he needs to take off his belt.

The rust belt, of course.