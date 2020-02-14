Hershey's kisses are Valentine's favorite candy in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Valentine's Day is about showing your loved ones how much they care, and many choose to do it by bathing them with candy.

According to Candystory.com, after collecting sales data from the bulk candy store for the past 12 years, Hershey's kiss is Valentine's favorite candy for Texas. The heart-shaped box of chocolates was in second place, and Conversation Hearts ranks third.

Candy sales on this Valentine's Day are expected to increase more than $ 2.4 billion, representing an increase of $ 600 million last year.

The heart-shaped box of chocolates is the number one sweet Valentine's in the US. UU. And it represents 10.7% of all candy sales on Valentine's Day last year.

In total, 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold this week, and it takes 11 months for manufacturers to produce enough holiday candy.