Here is how much Love Aaj Kal could earn on his day 1

The protagonist of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal, premiered today in theaters. The director of Imtiaz Ali is a romantic drama set in two different time zones. The film is a sequel to his own 2009, beaten by the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The creators and the cast of the film have left no stone unturned in the promotions of the film. The film brings together Kartik and Sara for the first time and duo fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together on screen.

Trade experts predict that the director of Imtiaz Ali will earn Rs 12-15 million rupees at the box office on the first day of its launch. The first shows of the movie had an occupancy rate of 20-25%. Taking into account that the movie enjoys a solo release at the box office, the film's footprint could increase depending on the word-of-mouth review of the movie. Keep watching this space for more box office updates.