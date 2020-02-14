Hennepin Co. judges marry 31 couples for free on Valentine's Day – Up News Info

Love was in the air when the judges of the Hennepin County District Court married more than 30 couples for free during Valentine's Day noon.

The eighth annual event consisted of 12 District Court judges who performed 31 free marriage ceremonies at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

"The wedding ceremonies on the bridges on the 20th and 23rd floors offered couples a more private setting with stunning panoramic views of the Minneapolis City Hall and northeast Minneapolis beyond," said Judge William Koch.

Our hearts! 💕 Today more than 30 couples said "Yes, I want,quot; at the Government Center as @MNCourts The judges performed free marriage ceremonies. And it was the best. # ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/4awgNuuCln – Hennepin County MN (@Hennepin) February 14, 2020

A trio, Musica Ipsa Loquitor, with Judge Elizabeth Cutter, Kendra Brodin and Heidi Torvik, played at the Skyway level during the ceremonies.

"During the eighth year of this wonderful event, we wanted to try something new while still offering a unique and memorable experience for the couples and families involved," Koch said.

The ceremonies were presided by Judges Shereen Askalani, Ivy Bernhardson, Gina Brandt, TJ Conley, Todd Fellman, Michelle Hatcher, William Koch, Nelson Peralta, Kristin Siegesmund, Rachna Sullivan, Sarah West and Angela Willms.