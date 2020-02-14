Head coaches go face to face in the state dance team tournament – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota State High School dance team finals were held at the Target Center on Friday.

Instead of the part-time show, dancers are the main show.

Yellow Medicine East High School in southwest Minnesota is a favorite. The team danced the Mötley Crüe song "Home Sweet Home,quot; when their fans and coach Julie Jaenish got into the spirit.

Shortly after, another team from southwest Minnesota, Lac Qui Parle Valley High Hchool / Dawson-Boyd, takes the floor with coach Lisa Johnson. They choose a song by Dixie Chicks and an orange outfit.

It turns out that the two teams have a rhythmic rivalry, and also a fraternal rivalry.

"We are sisters and we train competitive teams," said Jaenish and Johnson.

Both sisters are head coaches, and both Jaenish's team and Johnson's team were in the final round of the jazz competition.

And this is not an unknown territory for the sisters. Last year, Yellow Medicine took second place and La Qui Parle took first place.

"It was a dream come true to take a picture with our girls and be one and two in the state, that was huge," the sisters said.

The sisters, who have another sister who is also a dance coach, say it is a family tradition that continues to grow, her daughters dance on the teams now. They have built a dance dynasty that is deep, and the only thing sweeter than a friendly competition is a fraternity.

"I think if we are not going to win it, I want them to win it," Jaenish said.

The two sisters competed in Friday's final round, where Lac Qui Parle Valley took home the crown as state champions.