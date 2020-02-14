He observed a protest. Now he faces a possible life sentence.

ISTANBUL – When the police knocked on his door and took him to interrogate him one morning in November 2018, Yigit Aksakoglu assumed that he would arrive home in time to swim in the afternoon.

But after a 10-hour interrogation, he was taken to court and imprisoned in solitary confinement for seven months on a charge that is among Turkey's most heinous crimes, violently trying to overthrow the government.

The Turkish representative of a Dutch charitable foundation that specializes in programs for the social development of young children, Mr. Aksakoglu, 43, never had problems with the law. Even when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey began with mass arrests after a failed coup in 2016, sweeping away many innocent academics, journalists and human rights activists, he never thought he would be caught in that as well.

"I was accidentally chosen," Aksakoglu said in an interview at his office in central Istanbul. "And now they can't take my clothes off."