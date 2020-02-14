Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the accuser sees & # 39; Pot of gold at the end of this trial & # 39;

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer concluded his final arguments, accusing his alleged victims of taking action against him to fill his pockets and urging the jury to put aside any feelings about him and use his "common sense of New York."

"In the alternative universe that prosecutors have created for you, Harvey Weinstein is a monster," attorney Donna Rotunno said in her final argument according to AP News.

"The irony is that they are the producers and they are writing the script," Rotunno said, urging the jury not to accept "the story they turned where women had no free will."

"In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to advance in their own careers, the invitations to hotel rooms, the plane tickets they accept , jobs that ask for help to get, "or the messages they send, Rotunno said.

Miriam Haley alleges that Weinstein forced her to practice oral sex with him in 2006.

"Hire Gloria Allred, who sits here every day," Rotunno said. "Allred has not been paid," Rotunno said, but she "knows there is a pot of gold at the end of this trial."