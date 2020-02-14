Halsey and Evan Peters splash on their first Valentine's day

HalseyY Evan Peters They are taking the step this Valentine's Day!

While the pop star continues the European stage of her Manic World Tour, she and her beau actor celebrated their first V-Day among the picturesque Swiss mountains. The lovebirds enjoyed R,amp;R between the tour dates in Ennetbürgen, Switzerland.

%MINIFYHTMLd7e05e8fed39583cf75a3d6b284c4b1b11% %MINIFYHTMLd7e05e8fed39583cf75a3d6b284c4b1b12%

Halsey shared an Instagram snapshot of her on Evan's shoulders in a jacuzzi, writing: "Life is going crazy." Happy Valentines Day."

The singer and singer of "You should be sad,quot; American horror story The star was romantically related for the first time last October. A source told E! News at the moment when a common friend connected the couple shortly after Halsey separated from the British rocker Yungblud, and have been virtually inseparable since then.