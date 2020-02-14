Gwyneth Paltrow yelled at her daughter in an incident of road rage

%MINIFYHTML20e875816acaf94d96a90ad5b785dca011% %MINIFYHTML20e875816acaf94d96a90ad5b785dca012%

The Pepper Potts of the Marvel film universe says that & # 39; failed as a mother & # 39; recalling an incident of anger on the road where he yelled at his teenage daughter Apple and made her cry.

Gwyneth Paltrow He felt that he "failed as a mother" after making his daughter cry during an attack of rage on the road.

The "Avengers Final Game"The actress shares with her ex-husband Apple, 15-year-old daughter, and her 13-year-old son Moses, Coldplay Leader Chris Martin, with whom she was married from 2003 to 2014.

Talking to guest host John Legend at the Friday, February 14, 2020 delivery of "The Ellen DeGeneres show"Gwyneth confessed that Apple finds her" mortifying. "

"If I do something in public, beyond speaking and staying still, she says & # 39; Oh my God, stop! & # 39;" he said.

The founder of Goop also revealed that Apple has his learning permit and takes them to school every day, but one day driving the backseat of the star pushed the teenager to the limit.

"She is a very good driver. I try to keep calm and … The first time I failed as a mother, because I passed a red light and shouted," he "Spider-Man: back home"said the star.

"Then he started crying and it was terrible and I felt very bad." "Then I thought, OK, you know what, I'm going to be calm, and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes."