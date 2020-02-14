Gwyneth Paltrow says that her teenage daughter Apple is really ashamed of her: "She's mortified!"

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood's most successful actors and part of multiple superhero movies and yet her daughter Apple Martin still sees her as an embarrassing mother. The celebrity opened up on the 15-year-old girl and how she's & # 39; is mortified & # 39; It's his fault sometimes to the point that it gets really red!

While he was at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he had a talk with the guest host of the episode, John Legend, telling him all about his relationship with his children.

After John noticed that both are parents, and that there is a time when children stop thinking that their parents are great and feel & # 39; ashamed & # 39; For them, Gwyneth said that & # 39; (My children) are almost 16 years old and 14 years old. I don't know how that happened.

"Is it possible that you, being one of the coolest women on Earth, can embarrass your children?" John wondered, prompting Gwyneth to reveal that "My daughter finds me mortifying." If I do something in public (that is) not to speak and just be still, she says: "Stop!". He is 16 years old in May. If I dance, she turns red. "

Then, they talked about TikTok before the Apple apprenticeship issue was discussed.

The actress shared that ‘She takes us to school now in the morning. It is crazy. It's very weird, she's really a good driver. I try to keep calm, and the first time, I really failed as a mother, because I went through a red light. And I yelled at him. And then she started crying, and it was terrible. I felt very bad. Then, then, it was "fine, I'll be calm." Now, she is an amazing driver. "

It turns out that, although Apple is so ashamed of her mother, she looks a lot like her!

One way they are similar is the fact that the teenager has apparently inherited her mother's "road rage,quot; when she is behind the wheel.

Obviously, the actress knows very well that she does nothing if she shouts at other drivers while on the road, but apparently it is how she takes out her frustrations.



