Gwyneth Paltrow says her daughter Apple finds her mortifying

Gwyneth Paltrow She's not a normal mother, she's a great mother, well, according to everyone but her daughter Apple martin.
During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show On Friday, the founder of Goop talked about the ways in which the 15-year-old finds her "mortifying."
"I mean, my daughter finds me mortifying," he told the guest host John legend. "Because, like, if I do something in public, like, not talking and staying still, she says:" Oh my God. Stop. Stop. "She's almost 16 years old. She will turn 16 in May. Then, if I like it, if I dance, she turns red."
Gwyneth is not the only father Apple is ashamed of these days. In january Chris Martin He remembered a moment when he embarrassed his son and Gwyneth's teenager with an unexpected visit.
"My daughter works in a clothing store," the Coldplay rocker said Ellen Degeneres at the time. "And I didn't tell her, but I went to surprise her … And I thought," I better buy something. "So I took a shirt from the shelf and lined up in the tail. And she was in the box … And she saw me ".
Mortified to see her father in line, urged the Grammy winner to leave the store. In panic, Chris said he moved to the other line hoping to avoid his daughter completely.
"I was holding my shirt and I was really afraid of my daughter," he continued. "And I paid for the shirt and I brought him some fudge … she loves this chocolate fudge. Then, I said to the lady:" Could you give this to my daughter? And when I was leaving, she shouted: "I love you dad."
Still on the subject of his daughter, Gwyneth shared that Apple has been working more hours behind the wheel to obtain his driver's license, which has led to some quite stressful situations.
"She has her learner's permit and takes us to school now in the morning," Avengers Final Game said the star. "It's crazy. It's very strange. No, she is a very good driver. I try to be calm. The first time I failed as a mother because I passed a red light and yelled a little. Then she started crying. And it was terrible and I felt very bad ".
Taking that experience calmly, Gwyneth explained that he has adapted a more "relaxed,quot; approach to teach his daughter to drive. "So, I thought, & # 39; Ok, you know what? I'm going to be calm and I'm going to pretend … & # 39; And you know what? Now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes."
Reflecting on how much Apple is starting to emulate her, Gwyneth added: "You know, the funny thing about children is that you can see how they begin to assume certain aspects of you. Like, now she, like, I have a bit of fury on the road in the car, and now he's starting to shout at the people behind the wheel. "
