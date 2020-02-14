Gwyneth Paltrow says her daughter Apple finds her mortifying

Gwyneth Paltrow She's not a normal mother, she's a great mother, well, according to everyone but her daughter Apple martin.

%MINIFYHTMLeab4c0a7fb0bad67d2ac738c389e882f13% %MINIFYHTMLeab4c0a7fb0bad67d2ac738c389e882f14%

During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show On Friday, the founder of Goop talked about the ways in which the 15-year-old finds her "mortifying."

%MINIFYHTMLeab4c0a7fb0bad67d2ac738c389e882f15% %MINIFYHTMLeab4c0a7fb0bad67d2ac738c389e882f16%

"I mean, my daughter finds me mortifying," he told the guest host John legend. "Because, like, if I do something in public, like, not talking and staying still, she says:" Oh my God. Stop. Stop. "She's almost 16 years old. She will turn 16 in May. Then, if I like it, if I dance, she turns red."

Gwyneth is not the only father Apple is ashamed of these days. In january Chris Martin He remembered a moment when he embarrassed his son and Gwyneth's teenager with an unexpected visit.

"My daughter works in a clothing store," the Coldplay rocker said Ellen Degeneres at the time. "And I didn't tell her, but I went to surprise her … And I thought," I better buy something. "So I took a shirt from the shelf and lined up in the tail. And she was in the box … And she saw me ".