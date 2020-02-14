Group of huge white sharks off the coast of Carolina remains a mystery – Up News Info Tampa

– Researchers are trying to discover why the great white sharks are grouped on the coasts of South Carolina and North, as indicated by satellite tracking data shared on social media on Saturday.

Eight large labeled white sharks are now practically on top of each other in the Atlantic Ocean along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, according to the OCEARCH map, a nonprofit organization that labels and tracks the great sharks whites along the east coast.

"What do you think could be causing this big gap where white sharks are pinging right now," the nonprofit asked on Saturday in a Facebook post.

"There are pings in the Gulf of Mexico and then a large group in North Carolina / South Carolina, but none in the middle," the publication concluded.

The researchers began to notice a convergence of great whites against the Carolinas in late January, but they extended further.

Now tagged sharks, ranging in size from 8 feet to almost 13 feet, are converging in Southport, North Carolina, The Charlotte Observer reported.

While experts do not have a clear explanation of what is happening in the Carolinas, they do believe that sharks could have been driven north by warmer weather in Florida.

They also say that shipwrecks in the region provide artificial reefs that thousands of fish now call home.

"I think we are seeing more sharks coming back because of the protections that are in place," Brian Dorn, associate director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, told Up News Info News when a group of great whites converged on the coast of Carolinas in May. 2019. "So it's a conservation success story."