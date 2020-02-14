Gina Kirschenheiter confirms the return of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; with a still photo

%MINIFYHTML496dce8f1803d728e99202c58de5290b11% %MINIFYHTML496dce8f1803d728e99202c58de5290b12%

Gina will join Kelly Dodd as the housewives who will return for season 15 of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; after Vicki Gulvanson and Tamra Judge left the Bravo series.

Gina Kirschenheiter goes back to "The true housewives of Orange County"The reality TV star confirmed his return to the reality TV series Bravo in a new post he shared on his Instagram account.

The publication on Thursday, February 13 presented a photo of Bravo staff placing the cameras in what appeared to be their home. You could see the mother of three children opting for a casual look with a white knit sweater with dye stripes. "Here we go again! #Rhoc #crazybeautifullife," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were excited to hear the news. "Yay! I can't wait. I love seeing your comments! They really make me laugh. You're the best addition to Rhoc, without a doubt!" A fan wrote in the comments section.

Another said: "Don't trust [Tamra Judge] I am very happy that you are out of the program, you need to focus and improve your relationship with your other children. I probably want Laurie, old Gina, and Heather to come back. Just to stir the pot. "A mentalized fan wrote:" Yaaaassssss! I've been doing a lot of research waiting for this ad! "

This will be her third season as a full-time housewife, joining in 2013 after a difficult year. Gina showed her difficult divorce during the time she was on the show and also her trip to find love again with her boyfriend Travis Mullen.

Gina joins Kelly Dodd as the Housewife who will return for season 15 of "RHOC". The latter confirmed the news on February 12 and wrote on Instagram: "We started filming today!" next to a picture of her with some of the program team members. The complement also appeared Braunwyn Windham-Burke who joined the series last year.

His returns come after the dismissal of Vicki Gulvanson and judge Tamra. Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tamra, who had been on the show for 12 seasons, said: "It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I am looking forward to living away from me." the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program in a limited role, but I would prefer to move away on my own terms. "

Meanwhile, Vicki Gulvalson shared that he left the program on Friday, January 24. "I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;", 57. He wrote on Instagram, before referring to the famous phrase of his party. "It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; yelling! & # 39;"