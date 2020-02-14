Gina Kirschenheiter confirms that she has returned for another season of RHOC!

%MINIFYHTMLdd45e4d37b106e311b2a74239ef81c6611% %MINIFYHTMLdd45e4d37b106e311b2a74239ef81c6612%

Not long after Kelly Dodd confirmed that she is back in the royal housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter has also announced her return! That's right, Gina will appear in season 15, while Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge won't be.

The celebration of reality came today to social networks to share a photo of her on the set of the program since the filming of the new season is already underway!

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Here we go again! #rhoc #crazybeautifullife ", and in the background of the snapshot, the cameras were visible.

Gina was wearing a white knitted sweater with tie-dye stripes, she obviously kept warm in this cold weather lately!

In addition, she also had a touch of glamor through her makeup, with a pink glow and black eyelashes.

As fans remember, he joined the program in 2013 and this is his third season as a cast member.

Meanwhile, RHOC has documented his difficult divorce, but also his new love story with the current boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

As mentioned earlier, she is the second star to confirm her return to Real Housewives of Orange County after Kelly, who announced yesterday that: "He started filming today!"

He also posted a photo that showed her and some members of the RHOC team.

In addition, one of the newest cast members, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who is just starting her second year as a housewife, could also be seen in the background.

Gina's announcement made her fans very happy and they made it very clear in the comments section.

These are some of his reactions: Sí Yes! I can not wait. I love to see your comments! They really make me laugh. You are the best addition to rhoc, without a doubt! "/" Yaaay !! Very excited that you are back for another season. "/" Rooting for you, Long Island companion. "



