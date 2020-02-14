Gigi Hadid confirms the reconciliation with Zayn Malik on Valentine's Day

WENN / Will Alexander

The beautiful catwalk celebrates February 14 with her boyfriend again after months of rumors of reconciliation and calls the former One Direction member her Valentine.

Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she and Zayn Malik They are together again, on Valentine's Day.

After months of rekindling romance rumors and photos of the couple, the model confirmed that she and the former Only one direction Star is dating again posting a photo of him on his Instagram account on Friday, February 14, 2020.

"HEY VALENTINE" subtitled the photo of his man on a winter walk in the countryside. "Z on the farm in December 2019".

The couple seemed to confirm that the relationship had returned to normal at the singer's 27th birthday party in New York on January 11, 2020.

The stars were photographed joining their arms while they went out to dinner, along with Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, and brother Anwar Hadidgirlfriend Dua Lipa.

Gigi and Zayn joined for the first time at the end of 2015, months after their commitment to Small mix star Perrie Edwards. They separated in March 2018 and were back together months later, only to separate again in early 2019, after which the model enjoyed an affair with "High school"star Tyler cameron.

Reports suggested that Gigi and Zayn spoke again in November, and Gigi further stoked the rumors of a meeting after sharing a photo of her cooking a dish devised by the mother of the former One Direction star on Instagram.