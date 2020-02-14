Gigi Hadid confirms his marital status with Zayn Malik

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik They have made their romance official on Instagram.
On Friday, the model confirmed that their intermittent relationship returns with a sweet tribute to Valentine's Day to honor the former boybander. Taking place in her @gisposible account, where Gigi shows her love for photography with her disposable camera, the 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of her previous adventures.
"HEY VALENTINE,quot; subtitled the image. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.
Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the fan favorite couple had reconciled after their separation from January 2019. To celebrate the 27th birthday of the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer, Gigi offered Zayn a special dinner at Il Buco in New York. Gigi's mother was also present to celebrate the occasion. Yolanda Hadid and his brothers Bella Hadid Y Anwar Hadid, who was joined by his singer girlfriend Dua Lipa.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December holidays," the source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
According to the source, the Hadids are delighted to see the couple again together. "Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. Everyone has always treated him as part of the family."
Before making their love official in ‘Gram, Gigi and Zayn had provoked rumors of reconciliation during the holidays.
In December, the model shared a photo of a curry chicken pasta salad recipe she had prepared, which fans realized was coming from Zayn's mother Tricia Malik. To further fuel the speculation that they had been back together, Mamma Malik republished the image of Gigi on his account.
And recently, the star of the track hinted that Zayn was her boyfriend again with a not-so-cunning post, where she took a picture of her bedside table, which showed a Polaroid of her and the singer of "Dusk Till Dawn,quot; sharing a sweet hug.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.