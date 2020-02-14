Gigi Hadid confirms his marital status with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik They have made their romance official on Instagram.

On Friday, the model confirmed that their intermittent relationship returns with a sweet tribute to Valentine's Day to honor the former boybander. Taking place in her @gisposible account, where Gigi shows her love for photography with her disposable camera, the 24-year-old shared a snapshot of Zayn from one of her previous adventures.

"HEY VALENTINE,quot; subtitled the image. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.

Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the fan favorite couple had reconciled after their separation from January 2019. To celebrate the 27th birthday of the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer, Gigi offered Zayn a special dinner at Il Buco in New York. Gigi's mother was also present to celebrate the occasion. Yolanda Hadid and his brothers Bella Hadid Y Anwar Hadid, who was joined by his singer girlfriend Dua Lipa.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December holidays," the source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."