Gervonta Davis threatens fan for asking about lawyer

The WBA lightweight champion does not have it after one of his Twitter followers asks him on the site: "What lawyer are you using for national charges, brother?

Gervonta Davis He wants people to know that he doesn't like to be asked anything related to his recent legal problem. Recently the professional boxer was asked about the lawyer he hired for his case, but he did not answer the question well and ended up threatening the interlocutor.

The person mentioned asked the question on Thursday, February 13: "What lawyer are you using for national charges, brother?" Gervonta was clearly offended by the question, since he replied: "Relax before being in your biography with the rest of your friends."

Gervonta Davis threatened one of his followers.

Apparently, the user was baffled by the response he received from the athlete by saying, "Brother, I was NOT playing because it bothers me so much." The user then he joked, "I will all fight Gervonta Davis for 100 bands with no limit, as long as the die dies."

Gervonta surrendered earlier this month after he was captured on camera while mistreating his little mom Andretta while attending a charity basketball game in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend. The current WBA lightweight champion was seen grabbing his son's mother by the neck and pulling her out of the chair before dragging her hard with two men following him.

The words on the street were, Gervonta was drunk and he slapped her in the backstage, after seeing her get friendly with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Although the boxer denied the accusation, police said his action in video surveillance was "consistent with a blow to the face where the victim suffered injuries to his lip and left jaw." Authorities also noted that the photos of his injuries were consistent "with a blow to the face."

Gervonta was later charged with simple domestic violence and was released on a cash bond of $ 1,500.